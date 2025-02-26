Rui Hachimura dishes savage response to former Lakers guard after a solid block during the game

Less than a month ago, Rui Hachimura and Max Christie were teammates. Last night, the two rivals had no love lost as they found themselves on opposite ends at the Crypto.com Arena.

With the Dallas Mavericks visiting downtown LA to take on the Lakers, Christie went up against his old teammates, and Hachimura made sure to remind the young guard that there were going to be no easy buckets.

Towards the end of the first quarter, Christie drove the basket but was met by Hachimara's huge block.

After the rejection, Hachimura looked towards Christie before screaming in his direction. That, however, was not the end of it. Following the game, the Lakers star posted a clip of the block on his Instagram story and added a savage response for his former teammate. He added the arms crossed and the "X" emojis.

Photo Credit: Rui Hachimura's IG account

Max Christie was part of the blockbuster trade involving Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis earlier this month. He was shipped out to Dallas after spending the last two seasons with the Lakers organization as part of the trade package.

Doncic took on his former team for the first time since the blockbuster trade. With 18,997 fans packed into the Crypto.com Arena, the Slovenian superstar did not disappoint, recording a triple-double to lead his team to a 107-99 victory.

Doncic received most of the headlines, but his teammates, including LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, were also outstanding.

Rui Hachimura discusses playing alongside Luka Doncic and LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic celebrates with forward Rui Hachimura and forward Dorian Finney-Smith at Moda Center. Photo Credit: Imagn

Pairing the talented Luka Doncic with four-time MVP LeBron James makes the Lakers serious contenders in the West. Since Doncic's debut, Los Angeles has a 4-6 record and has looked more fluid on the court.

Following the Lakers win over the Utah Jazz on Feb. 11, Rui Hachimura was asked about the team's chemistry after the Slovenian guard's arrival, and what it was like playing alongside Doncic and James.

"I got to get used to it. I think it'll be good for us. I'm so excited for him. Us as an organization. It's going to be fun," Hachimura said.

Last season, Doncic led the NBA with 33.9 points per game and finished third in the MVP voting. He is coming off an exceptional year where he helped guide the Dallas Mavericks to the NBA finals for the first time since 2011.

