Rui Hachimura injury update: Massive development in Lakers forward's return to play progress ahead of Denver game 

LA Lakers forward Rui Hachimura could be nearing his return. Hachimura has been out since Feb. 27 after suffering a left knee tendinopathy against the Timberwolves. He has ramped up his reconditioning. Ahead of Wednesday's showdown against the Denver Nuggets, Hachimura practiced in the team's warm-up gear during the shootaround.

He was working on his corner and wing 3-point shots in a clip shared by ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

Meanwhile, Lakers coach JJ Redick announced that Hachimura has been playing 3x3 basketball, and his status remains 'day-to-day,' as reported last week. The Lakers have been without Hachimura for 10 games, and Wednesday's contest will be his 11th missed contest.

The Lakers are 6-4 in this stretch, including a four-game winning streak followed by a four-game losing streak. They are coming off back-to-back wins before facing a Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray-less Denver Nuggets.

