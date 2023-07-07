The LA Lakers have re-signed forward Rui Hachimura to a three-year, $51 million deal after a productive first season with the team. Hachimura was acquired from the Washington Wizards in January in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round draft picks.

He then went on to play a key role off the bench for the Lakers during their 2023 Western Conference finals run. When asked about his new contract with LA on Thursday, Hachimura spoke about how happy he was to be returning to the purple and gold franchise:

“So excited. I’m so happy that I’m back here".

“A couple of months ago I got traded here from the Wizards and it’s been great. I love the teammates, the culture, the staff, everything. We made a good run in the playoffs too. So, I’m so happy that I can run it back next year and most of the guys are back too. So, I’m so excited for it.”

Hachimura was then asked if he considered signing with any other teams other than the Lakers to which he said that LA was his first option:

“No, I always wanted to come back here, you know".

“This was my first option, of course. Me and my agent and Rob (Pelinka) and the team, they did a good job, you know, what I want and what they want on both ends. So I think it worked out and I’m so happy.”

Rui Hachimura averaged 9.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game on 48.5% shooting over 33 regular season games for the Lakers. He then upped his production to 12.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists on 55.7% shooting over 16 playoff games.

Per NBA.com Hachimura was "the only player in the 2023 NBA playoffs to shoot at least 55.0% from the field (min. 10 FGA), 48.0% from 3-point range and 88.0% from the free-throw line.”

Rui Hachimura on his drastic shooting improvement in the playoffs

Despite being a career 34.7% 3-point shooter, Rui Hachimura shot a blistering 48.7% from deep in the playoffs on 2.4 attempts per game. The 25-year-old forward was asked about his drastic shooting improvement after he signed his new contract with LA.

The Japanese international credited Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy for continuously working with him to improve his shot. He added that his teammates also always find him for open shots:

“I wanna give the credit to Phil".

“During the season, I was really struggling with the threes, but he was telling me, when we really need it, like in the big games, he said it’s gonna be an open shot for me, so I gotta be ready and practice, and shoot like it’s a big game or a big shot. So that actually helped me, and just being confident.

"And of course, D-Lo and LeBron, they always make good passes to me. So yeah, that actually helped me.”

