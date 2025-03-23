Rui Hachimura’s admission on knee injury raises concerns for Lakers season

On Saturday against the Bulls, Lakers forward Rui Hachimura returned from a knee injury he sustained on Feb. 27 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hachimura played only 17:55 minutes off the bench and scored five points on six attempts. He didn't move as well before his injury, which was expected.

However, it wasn't just him finding his rhythm and getting back in shape. Hachimura admitted after the game that he wasn't 100%. His injured knee was only 70-80% healed and must be managed moving forward.

With the Lakers not getting much rest until the playoffs begin, Hachimura won't get the rest he needs, which he's aware of. This issue could have significant implications on the Lakers season, considering Hachimura emerged as arguably their best two-way player in the starting lineup.

Between Jan. 15 and Feb. 27, Hachimura averaged 15.9 points and 5.5 rebounds, shooting 53.6%, including 38.9% from 3. He has the third-best +/- (+7.5) in that stretch, a 118.4 offensive and 106.8 defensive rating. The Lakers went 14-4 in that stretch.

Having Rui Hachimura as a fourth option gives the Lakers plenty of depth offensively, especially in a playoff setting, when teams vastly improve on defense. However, if he's not 100% healthy, it could limit his impact on the floor.

Rui Hachimura makes feelings clear on Lakers' blowout loss

The Lakers played their healthiest lineup since Feb. 27, with Rui Hachimura and LeBron James returning from multi-week absences. They were expected to steamroll past the young Bulls team, but the outcome was the opposite. The Lakers lost 146-115.

Hachimura and James both struggled. Hachimura scored only five off the bench, while James had 17 on 43.8% shooting, with five turnovers.Meanwhile, LA was disjointed defensively, leaking 74 points in the paint and 30 on the fastbreak. Hachimura reacted to the loss, saying LA must regroup defensively and the offense will come together (via Lakers reporter Ryan Ward):

"I think we have to focus on defense. Our offense is going to be fine. We know that. I think defense is going to be our key, especially at the start of the game."

Hachimura also said it was one of those games where the Lakers were a bit lost, unaware of who was supposed to handle specific defensive assignments. However, he believes the chemistry is still intact, and the Lakers will keep progressing.

