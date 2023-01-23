Rui Hachimura's contract with the Lakers: How it impacts the team's salary cap

Rui Hachimura's contract is on its way to LA after news broke of a trade between the Washington Wizards and Lakers. The former No. 9 pick has been sent to the West Coast in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks.

Part of why this trade happened is because of Rui Hachimura's contract as it is in its final year, and the two sides were unable to agree on a rookie extension. Following this season, the 24-year-old will be a restricted free agent.

Following a breakout year from Kyle Kuzma, the Washington Wizards have found their wing player of the future. Now with the LA Lakers, Hachimura has a chance at a fresh start alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

This season, Hacimura is averaging 13.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists. In what is now his final game with Washington, he totaled 30 points and five rebounds while shooting close to 60% from the field.

LA needed to upgrade their supporting cast, and now they have done that. Hachimura is a former lottery pick who still has untapped potential. Being in a new environment alongside a star like LeBron should help him elevate his game moving forward.

Rui Hachimura's contract will be key focus for LA Lakers this offseason

While the LA Lakers don't have to worry about Rui Hachimura's contract at the moment, that will change soon as they will have to decide on what they want to do with their new addition this offseason.

According to recent reports, LA sees Hachimura as a long-term piece for the team. They traded for him with the intent of re-signing him this offseason. However, that could largely depend on how he performs in the coming months.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Finalized deal: Rui Hachimura for Kendrick Nunn, 2023 second via Chicago, 2029 LA second and and less favorable of 2028 Washington/LA seconds, sources tell ESPN. Finalized deal: Rui Hachimura for Kendrick Nunn, 2023 second via Chicago, 2029 LA second and and less favorable of 2028 Washington/LA seconds, sources tell ESPN. The Lakers traded for Hachimura with the intention of signing him to an extension this summer, sources tell ESPN. Hachimura can be a restricted free agent. twitter.com/wojespn/status… The Lakers traded for Hachimura with the intention of signing him to an extension this summer, sources tell ESPN. Hachimura can be a restricted free agent. twitter.com/wojespn/status…

Luckily for the player and the Lakers, they will have a sizeable amount of cap space this offseason. Russell Westbrook's massive contract has handicapped the team the past two summers, but is set to come off the books. This should allow LA to offer him a respectable contract if he performs well.

Standing at six-foot-eight and 230 pounds, Hachimura gives the Lakers another sizeable wing for their rotation. That said, it could also create some issues at times.

For starters, Hacimura and LeBron James play the same position. This typically wouldn't be an issue, except the former Wizards forward isn't a strong three-point shooter. He is a career 35.6% shooter from deep, but has only converted 33.7% of his attempts this season.

Depending on how he looks on a prime-time team like the Lakers, it will greatly determine what Rui Hachimura's contract will look like next year.

