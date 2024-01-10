Rui Hachimura’s new house: Inside $51 million Lakers forward’s $7,200,000 lavish property

Rui Hachimura, the history-making forward for the Los Angeles Lakers, has recently invested in a stunning modern farmhouse-style residence in the coveted location of Encino.

Acquiring the property at a discounted price of $7.2 million, this acquisition follows the heels of his lucrative three-year, $51 million deal with the Lakers. The all-new residence spans almost 7,350 square feet, boasting six bedrooms, seven baths, and a range of luxurious amenities.

Embracing a modern yet elegant design, the interior of the Rui Hachimura property is adorned with brushed natural stone, carbon cold-rolled steel, white oak, Douglas fir, Ceppo di Gré limestone, and gunmetal finishes, creating a sophisticated and welcoming ambience.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Rui Hachimura and his $7,200,000 LA property

The two-story home for the Lakers star offers a seamless blend of indoor and outdoor living, with glass doors that open onto the spacious outdoor areas, ideal for al fresco lounging and entertaining. The property sits on a walled and gated parcel spanning a third of an acre at the end of a cul-de-sac, providing privacy and exclusivity.

Among its highlights are a fully permitted accessory dwelling unit with its own kitchenette and living area, a movie theater, a gym, and a driveway leading to an attached three-car garage with sleek black doors. Outdoors, the private backyard is landscaped with olive and Italian cypress trees, centered around a pool and spa, flanked by a sundeck, kitchen, barbecue setup, and fireside lounge area, presenting a perfect setting for relaxation and outdoor gatherings.

With an average annual salary of around $17 million from his current contract with the Lakers, the new residence for Rui Hachimura exemplifies his taste for refined living and portrays a lifestyle of luxury and comfort befitting of a rising NBA star in the heart of Los Angeles.

A closer look at LA re-signing Rui Hachimura via three-year deal

The Los Angeles Lakers solidified their commitment to forward Rui Hachimura in the middle of 2023 and secured his services for the next three NBA seasons through a lucrative $51 million deal. After acquiring him through a midseason trade, the Lakers extended Hachimura a $7.7 million qualifying offer for the 2023-24 season, rendering him a restricted free agent.

This move positioned the Lakers to match any competing offers for the 25-year-old, with sources reporting that rival NBA executives projected his market value to be in the range of $12-18 million annually.

The re-signing of Rui Hachimura forms part of the Lakers' strategy to maintain continuity and uplift their roster for the upcoming seasons. General manager Rob Pelinka's emphasis on "pre-agency" during the frenzy of trade deadline deals underscored the team's intention to retain and build with the players they acquired.

By signaling their intent to match any offer sheets for restricted free agents like Hachimura, the Lakers aim to preserve their core players while making marginal improvements to propel the team back to contention for the NBA Finals.