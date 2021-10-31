Rui Hachimura still missing from Washington Wizards' practice, sources say they "haven't seen him at all"; Here's what we know

Washington Wizards young power forward Rui Hachimura has yet to play in a game this season. There have been reports that he has yet to appear in practice. The team has allowed Hachimura to take some time from the team due to personal issues.

Hachimura was selected ninth overall by the Wizards in the 2019 NBA draft, and in his two seasons with the team, he has been very productive. In 30.9 minutes per game, he has averaged 13.7 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 47% from the field.

Quinton Mayo, a Wizards beat writer, wrote:

“We haven’t seen him at all,’ one source told me. ‘Maybe he does individual workouts at night, I’m not sure. We have no idea what’s going on with him.’”

Shortly after this quote was realized, another quote surfaced by another Wizard's beat writer, Troy Halliburton. What he tweeted brought new light to the Hachimura situation:

“Rui is progressing daily and comes to the facility regularly. He is working on conditioning and putting in court time - all part of a return to play plan that Wes refers to each time asked.”

Hopefully, Hachimura can figure out what he needs to and be on the court as soon as possible.

Do the Wizards need Rui Hachimura at the moment?

Washington Wizards power forward Rui Hachimura #8 (left0 and All-Star Bradley Beal #3 (right)

Rui Hachimura has played a significant role in the last two seasons for the Wizards, but this season, the Wizards have a lot of depth due to trading Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Wizards, as of now, sit atop the Eastern Conference with a 5-1 record, which is where no one thought they would be.

Despite Bradley Beal starting slow, averaging 21.5 points, shooting 36% from the field, other players have stepped up. Spencer Dinwiddie averages 19.8 points coming off his ACL surgery, and Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell are playing well after being traded.

Kuzma is averaging a double-double with 15.2 points and 10.8 rebounds. Harrell averages the second-most points per game with 19.2 while adding 9.4 rebounds and shooting 66% from the field.

This hot start by the Wizards might not be sustainable, but they are showing that they will be a good team this season and at least a play-in tournament team. Adding a player of Rui Hachimura’s quality will defiantly help them make a playoff push.

Hachimura is a solid defender, as well as someone who can make an occasional three, shooting 33% last season, but can be an all-around scorer. Hachimura has started in everyone on his 105 appearances, but he might not have that job anymore when he gets back. With the rise of both Kuzma and Harrell, Hachimura could be used off the bench.

