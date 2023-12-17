Rui Hachimura x Air Jordan 38: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

Rui Hachimura, the first Japanese-born player to be drafted into the NBA, has teamed up with Air Jordan to create his signature sneaker, the Rui Hachimura x Air Jordan 38. The shoe is inspired by Hachimura’s hometown of Toyama Prefecture, Japan, and features elements that represent his culture, identity, and basketball journey.

The Rui Hachimura x Air Jordan 38 is a high-performance basketball shoe that combines the latest technology and design innovations from Air Jordan. In the recent Instagram video teased from Jordan's official account, the Japanese-themed sneaker looked spectacular.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It has a lightweight and breathable mesh upper, a Zoom Air unit in the forefoot and heel for responsive cushioning, and a Flight Plate system that enhances stability and energy return.

The attention to detail will blow the minds of sneakerheads

The shoe also has a unique lacing system that allows for a customized fit and a heel tab that makes it easy to put on and take off. The sneaker’s colorway is a tribute to Hachimura’s heritage and hometown. The Air Jordan 38 has a black base with red accents, representing the colors of the Japanese flag and Hachimura’s Washington Wizards team.

The shoe also has a gold Jumpman logo on the tongue and a gold “H” logo on the heel, symbolizing Hachimura’s name and nickname, “The Black Samurai”. The outsole of the shoe has a map of Toyama Prefecture, where Hachimura was born and raised, and a cherry blossom pattern, which is the national flower of Japan.

The shoe also has a Japanese character on the medial side, which means “courage”, one of Hachimura’s core values. The Rui Hachimura x Air Jordan 38 is a limited-edition sneaker that will be released on December 22, 2023, exclusively in Japan. The Rui Hachimura x Air Jordan 38 will retail for 25,000 yen (about $220) and will be available at select retailers and online platforms, such as Nike Japan, SNKRS Japan, and GOAT.

The shoe is expected to sell out quickly, as Hachimura is one of the most popular and influential athletes in Japan and Asia. Fans of Hachimura and Air Jordan should not miss this opportunity to cop this rare and special sneaker.