“Run around like an idiot”: Josh Hart comically responds to why he gets paid $12,960,000

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart has become a star in his role and has elevated the team to heights this season beyond what most thought they could.

Hart, along with his teammate and Knicks first-time All-Star, Jalen Brunson, recently started their podcast together called, "The Roommates Show." It featured a moment between the two, where Brunson asked Josh what he does to get paid $12,960,000 worth of salary this season.

Josh hilariously replied to Brunson by saying:

“Run around like an idiot during the game and just f*ck sh*t up.”

All-Star Julius Randle has been sidelined since Jan. 27 due to a separated shoulder.

Additionally, forward OG Anunoby has faced his own challenges, sitting out 18 games due to an elbow problem. Although he briefly returned to action for three games, complications arose, leading to his continued absence, with Wednesday marking his fifth consecutive missed game and counting.

Navigating the challenges has been a collective endeavor and a display of adaptability under the guidance of head coach Tom Thibodeau.

Various players have notably elevated their performance to compensate for the absence of Mitchell Robinson, Julius Randle, and OG Anunoby. Among them, Josh Hart has emerged as a key contributor.

New York's versatile guard has seamlessly adapted to various roles under Thibodeau's direction, fulfilling whatever has been asked of him. Initially filling in for Anunoby at the small forward position, he transitioned smoothly into the lineup, with Precious Achiuwa assuming the duties of power forward.

Hart's contributions on the court have been notable, with impressive averages of 12 points, 11.1 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.3 3-pointers and 1.1 steals per game, all while maintaining a significant playing time of 40.9 minutes per game.

According to Basketball Reference, his performance marks a historic achievement for the Knicks, as he becomes the first player in franchise history to maintain such a consistent level of 12/11/5 with at least 1 steal over a span of 25 games.

What is Josh Hart's contract? A closer look at Knicks' star guard's four-year extension

Josh Hart finalized a four-year $81 million contract extension with the Knicks in August 2023, per his agents Aaron Mintz and Dave Spahn. His deal would amount to $94 million through the 2027-28 season.

The $81 million represents the maximum amount that Hart signed for, which is 140% higher than his $12.96 million contract in this season. In the 2024-25 season, he will receive $18.1 million.

Hart's arrival to the Knicks came through a trade deadline deal with the Portland Trail Blazers in February 2023. It immediately made a substantial impact on the franchise's journey to the Eastern Conference semifinals of the 2022-23 season.

Notably, Hart was engaged in negotiations for this deal while representing Team USA during the FIBA World Cup in the Philippines in August.