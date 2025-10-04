  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • "Run somebody over": Austin Reaves gives rookie Adou Thiero veteran advice on "getting nasty" to maximize athletic traits

"Run somebody over": Austin Reaves gives rookie Adou Thiero veteran advice on "getting nasty" to maximize athletic traits

By Arian Kashyap
Modified Oct 04, 2025 10:50 GMT
&quot;Run somebody over&quot;: Austin Reaves gives rookie Adou Thiero veteran advice on &quot;getting nasty&quot; to maximize athletic traits (Source: Imagn)
"Run somebody over": Austin Reaves gives rookie Adou Thiero veteran advice on "getting nasty" to maximize athletic traits (Source: Imagn)

It feels like just yesterday that Austin Reaves made his mark as a rookie with the Lakers. Now one of the more seasoned players on the team, the guard shared some veteran advice on Friday with rookie Adou Thiero, urging him to make the most of his athletic gifts.

Ad

On The Young Man and The Three podcast, Reaves revealed his advice to Thiero about "getting nasty" to maximize his potential.

"He was on our team today during pickup, and I told him before I was like 'I want you to make the game as nasty as possible,' like run somebody over, get some offensive rebounds, he is so athletic," Reaves said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Reaves praised the rookie's athleticism:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"He is aslmost like if there is a thing of too atheltic he is almost that, but he was incredible today."
Ad

The Lakers acquired Thiero as the 36th pick in the 2025 NBA draft after trading up from the 45th pick. Reaves, who went undrafted in his draft class, knows all about earning his spot on the team, and his veteran advice will be a great learning curve for Thiero.

With the Lakers hoping to get better this term, Thiero will look to play an important part in the proceedings. After adding the likes of Marcus Smart, Deandre Ayton and Jake LaRavia during free agency, the team has built well around Luka Doncic and LeBron James.

Ad

However, with the Lakers seeking better scoring opportunities from their wings, they will hope to rely on Thiero when needed.

Jake LaRavia reveals what he has learnt from Austin Reaves since his move to the LA Lakers

One of the Lakers' summer arrivals, Jake LaRavia, told Austin Reaves on The Young Man and The Three podcast on Friday about his move to the Lakers, what he has learnt from Reaves and his journey in the NBA.

Ad
"Starting off like just knowing about his story and like even his rookie season and like everything that was going on, I kind of feel like we're both underdogs," LaRavia said.
"Just seeing how much he succeeded in his first season and then going into his second one which was my rookie year. I love seeing the people around me succeed, the people in my circle ... and being able to talk and stuff like that. It was just good to be able to see that from him." (39:38 onwards)

Austin Reaves' rise in the NBA has been a meteoric one and continues to inspire the next generation, including his teammates.

About the author
Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap

Twitter icon

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications