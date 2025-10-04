"Run somebody over": Austin Reaves gives rookie Adou Thiero veteran advice on "getting nasty" to maximize athletic traits

It feels like just yesterday that Austin Reaves made his mark as a rookie with the Lakers. Now one of the more seasoned players on the team, the guard shared some veteran advice on Friday with rookie Adou Thiero, urging him to make the most of his athletic gifts.On The Young Man and The Three podcast, Reaves revealed his advice to Thiero about &quot;getting nasty&quot; to maximize his potential.&quot;He was on our team today during pickup, and I told him before I was like 'I want you to make the game as nasty as possible,' like run somebody over, get some offensive rebounds, he is so athletic,&quot; Reaves said.Reaves praised the rookie's athleticism:&quot;He is aslmost like if there is a thing of too atheltic he is almost that, but he was incredible today.&quot;The Lakers acquired Thiero as the 36th pick in the 2025 NBA draft after trading up from the 45th pick. Reaves, who went undrafted in his draft class, knows all about earning his spot on the team, and his veteran advice will be a great learning curve for Thiero.With the Lakers hoping to get better this term, Thiero will look to play an important part in the proceedings. After adding the likes of Marcus Smart, Deandre Ayton and Jake LaRavia during free agency, the team has built well around Luka Doncic and LeBron James.However, with the Lakers seeking better scoring opportunities from their wings, they will hope to rely on Thiero when needed.Jake LaRavia reveals what he has learnt from Austin Reaves since his move to the LA LakersOne of the Lakers' summer arrivals, Jake LaRavia, told Austin Reaves on The Young Man and The Three podcast on Friday about his move to the Lakers, what he has learnt from Reaves and his journey in the NBA.&quot;Starting off like just knowing about his story and like even his rookie season and like everything that was going on, I kind of feel like we're both underdogs,&quot; LaRavia said. &quot;Just seeing how much he succeeded in his first season and then going into his second one which was my rookie year. I love seeing the people around me succeed, the people in my circle ... and being able to talk and stuff like that. It was just good to be able to see that from him.&quot; (39:38 onwards)Austin Reaves' rise in the NBA has been a meteoric one and continues to inspire the next generation, including his teammates.