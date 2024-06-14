"Running the Lakers like a car wash" - NBA fans roast LA Lakers front office for planning to head into NBA draft without head coach

LA Lakers fans are not happy with the team's front office being okay without having a head coach going into the NBA draft. The Lakers are looking to find a new candidate to take over the team after UConn's Dan Hurley rejected their offer. They have been linked with options such as JJ Redick and James Borrego.

According to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the Lakers acknowledged that not having a head coach at the draft is not ideal. However, the people in charge of the franchise are also not worried about not having a head coach because it's not a "necessity."

In addition to the draft and hiring a new head coach, the Lakers have to make roster moves to ensure that they could contend for a playoff spot next season. It's also possible that the Lakers could make the No. 17 pick available along with their future first-round picks to make a huge trade.

Some LA Lakers fans are disappointed that there's no sense of urgency from the front office to find a new head coach. They have plenty of options even after Dan Hurley rejected a reported $70 million contract.

"Running the lakers like a car wash," one fan wrote.

"This is comedy lmfao going into the draft, free agency and trade talks with no coaching identity is probably the dumbest thing they could possibly do," another fan commented.

"How many FOs are run more poorly than the Lakers?" a fan asked.

These LA Lakers fans have no trust in the team's front office, especially with the way things have been since they won the 2022 NBA championship. Some are even anticipating dark times ahead for the franchise after LeBron James and Anthony Davis leave.

"We will see incompetence on unprecedented levels from the Lakers post-Bron & AD when they are no longer there and masking it. Those 2013 to 2018 years will be child's play in hindsight," one fan commented.

"It just keeps getting worse every day, man. Please end this misery," a fan pleaded.

"My hate for this front office has increased rapidly in the past week," another fan remarked.

LA Lakers looking at James Borrego and JJ Redick

Former Charlotte Hornets head coach James Borrego has been interviewed by the LA Lakers twice already. Yahoo! Sports' Jake Fischer called Borrego a "leading candidate" to win the Lakers head coaching job. He currently works as an assistant for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Meanwhile, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Lakers are now looking to interview JJ Redick about the vacant position. Redick will likely be available once the NBA Finals is over and that could be pretty soon since the Boston Celtics are one win away from their 18th championship.

