“Russ blaming everyone but Russ” - NBA analyst reacts to Russell Westbrook parting ways with longtime agent due to difference of opinion on his stay with LA Lakers 

Skip Bayless lambasted LA Lakers star Russell Westbrook following his split with his longtime agent Thad Foucher. The agent gave an interview to ESPN after Westbrook fired him, stating '"irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their fallout.

Foucher suggested the guard extend his stay in LA due to his declining market value. He said:

"Now, with a possibility of a fourth trade in four years, the marketplace is telling the Lakers they must add additional value with Russell in any trade scenario. And even then, such a trade may require Russell to immediately move on from the new team via buyout.

"My belief is that this type of transaction only serves to diminish Russell's value and his best option is to stay with the Lakers, embrace the starting role and support that Darvin Ham publicly offered. Russell is a first-ballot Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame player and will prove that again before he is retired.

"Unfortunately, irreconcilable differences exist as to his best pathway forward and we are no longer working together. I wish Russell and his family the very best."

Despite coach Darvin Ham's public support, rumors started circulating that Russell Westbrook wanted out of LA. Bayless reacted to those rumblings via Twitter, writing:

"The surprise to me is Westbrook apparently no longer wants to be a Laker, even after Darvin Ham has gone out of his way to support him. Russ and his longtime superagent parted ways bc there's no market for him and the agent advised staying in LA. Russ blaming everyone but Russ."

Russell Westbrook hasn't requested a trade from the LA Lakers

Thad Foucher's comments suggest Russell Westbrook had no interest in remaining with the Lakers. However, the LA Times' latest report stated the 33-year-old never requested a trade after opting into the final year of his deal.

“Multiple sources with knowledge of the thinking of Westbrook and the Lakers told The Times that Westbrook has never requested to be traded,” Dan Woike and Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reported. “Earlier this offseason, he opted in to the final year of his contract, which will pay him $47 million this coming season.”

The Lakers are reportedly exploring trades in exchange for Westbrook, though. LA is pursuing Kyrie Irving, Eric Gordon, Buddy Hield and Myles Turner. Any deal will require the inclusion of Westbrook's contract.

However, teams are demanding the Lakers attach draft picks to compensate for taking on Russell Westbrook's salary. LA has been reluctant to do so but could change its stance. Westbrook has struggled to adapt to playing a different role alongside LeBron James.

