“Russ finally got exposed, then he also led the league in surly post-game comments to the media” - Skip Bayless believes Russell Westbrook could be out of basketball at age 35

On The Skip Bayless Show presented by FOX Sports, Skip Bayless continued his season-long bashing of Russell Westbrook. He talked about how Westbrook has finally been exposed after playing on arguably the biggest stage of his career. Bayless stated:

"On LeBron's stage, by far the biggest stage Russ has ever played on after OKC, Houston, and Washington, Russ finally got exposed. Then he also led the league in surly post-game comments to the media."

Bayless continued, stating he believes there's a good chance Westbrook will return to the Los Angeles Lakers next season because of his enormous contract. He said:

"I'm convinced that Russ will be back next year with the Lakers because I'm also convinced it's virtually impossible to get rid of that contract."

Bayless concluded by speculating that LeBron James will once again try to make the partnership work, but won't be able to. He believes Westbrook's time as a serviceable NBA player is over. Bayless stated:

"I believe LeBron will again attempt to make it work next year because they're stuck with each other, and I believe the results would be exactly the same. I believe that the following year, as Russ is 35 years of age, that it’s highly possible that Russell Westbrook, sure-fire, slam dunk, 1st-ballot Hall of Famer, will not be able to find another home in this league and he'll be out of basketball at age 35."

Russell Westbrook had a disappointing run in his first and possibly only season with the Los Angeles Lakers. Rumors have started to circulate about him being traded during the offseason.

However, TV personality Skip Bayless suggests that he has no trade value and will likely be out of the league after the 2022-23 NBA season.

Partnering LeBron James and Westbrook was a disaster for the Lakers as they finished the season 16 games under 0.500. Everyone has been playing the blame game since the start of the season, resulting in the sacking of their head coach, Frank Vogel.

It is unclear if the Lakers are willing to run it back with James, Westbrook, and Anthony Davis next season, but they might not have a choice. Finding a trade partner willing to take on Westbrook's $47 million salary for next season will be an arduous task.

The Skip Bayless Show @SkipBaylessShow "It’s highly possible that Russell Westbrook, sure-fire, slam dunk, 1st-ballot Hall of Famer, will not be able to find another home in this league and he'll be out of basketball at age 35." — @RealSkipBayless "It’s highly possible that Russell Westbrook, sure-fire, slam dunk, 1st-ballot Hall of Famer, will not be able to find another home in this league and he'll be out of basketball at age 35." — @RealSkipBayless https://t.co/I34OxLd54g

Russ has expressed his intention to run it back with the Lakers, but the decision is out of his hands at this point. As of right now, everyone's attention is on the playoffs.

Will Russell Westbrook find another home in the NBA?

Russell Westbrook of the Los Angeles Lakers laughs on the bench.

Age is not on Westbrook's side, as the triple-double king will be 35 in 2024. However, a player of his caliber will surely find a team to play for, even though he might be required to take a significant pay cut.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Report: Some scouts and executives don’t view Russell Westbrook as a useful player anymore lakersdaily.com/report-some-sc… Report: Some scouts and executives don’t view Russell Westbrook as a useful player anymore lakersdaily.com/report-some-sc…

Granted, Westbrook had a dismal campaign with the Lakers, missing easy layups and turning the ball over at an incredibly high rate. Regardless, he is still one of the best point guards in league history.

Playing at home for one of the biggest franchises in league history has been overwhelming for him. His fit alongside James was also a factor, seeing as the team's captain was the team's de facto point guard.

