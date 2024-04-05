"Russ got that chuck and pray mentality": NBA fans mock Russell Westbrook's wild brick vs Nuggets 

Russell Westbrook's missed fadeaway made sure the brick comments were back on social media. The LA Clippers guard had a wild attempt in the final minutes of the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, only for the ball to go well over the basket and behind the board.

The Clippers managed to hang on to a 102-100 win, but the trolls and memes resurfaced after the former MVP's miss. Fans roasted Westbrook as he propped up a dozen points coming off the bench.

Here's a quick look at the miss:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

One fan minced no words:

Russ got that chuck and pray mentality

Expand Tweet

More reactions quickly followed suit on X/Twitter:

Russell Westbrook's wild brick had fans sharing their two cents

On the game front, Westbrook ended with 12 points, six rebounds and five assists. Paul George led the Clippers with 28 points, four rebounds, and two assists. James Harden showed signs of his usual self with 20 points and eight assists as they overcame Nikola Jokic's triple-double (36 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists).

"Ain't nobody like me": Russell Westbrook shuts down Nikola Jokic comparisons

Speaking to the media in the aftermath of the game, a reporter asked Westbrook what it was like to play against Nikola Jokic, a "triple-double monster" like him. The 35-year-old had a blunt response:

“Ain’t nobody like me. Nobody like me. We’re gon stop that right there. Nobody like me. Nikola is a hell of a player, but he’s not me, I’m not him.”

Expand Tweet

Notably, Russell Westbrook leads the NBA with the most triple-doubles of all time. The mercurial guard takes the top spot with 198 triple-doubles. Nikola Jokic is currently fourth on the list with 128. He trails Oscar Robertson (181) and Magic Johnson (138). Given his current run of form, Jokic will likely surpass the LA Lakers legend and take third place by the end of the season.

As for Westbrook, there is no doubt that his fierce rebounding and astute playmaking keep him well ahead of the pack. He may have missed a shot and received flak for it on social media, but the future Hall of Famer appears to be well past the brick and focused on the games to come.

The Clippers (48-28) are one of the teams looked at as title contenders and Russell Westbrook has made a case as a vital cog in the unit. Only time will tell if the veteran guard can lead the side to their maiden championship.