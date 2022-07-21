“Russ is playing like a Ferrari, when he should be more like stick shift” - Cuttino Mobley believes Russell Westbrook doesn’t have to do much work to adapt, says his ego and bravado are hurting him

After last season's disaster, Russell Westbrook will look to redeem himself as he plans to run it back with the Los Angeles Lakers. As trade rumors about Westbrook slowly diminish, it seems clear that the Lakers will start the 2022-23 NBA season with the same "Big Three."

The 2021-22 season wasn't the best for the Lakers and Westbrook. They overestimated themselves before the season began. This overestimation backfired on them horribly. Westbrook's fast-paced style of play didn't go well with the other players on the roster.

Oftentimes, he would turn the ball over recklessly, which would cause more problems for the squad. His shooting was a huge topic on sports shows and on social media. The nine-time All-Star would chuck up shots that would either hit the side of the backboard or not touch anything at all. His disastrous first stint wasn't enjoyed by many.

After recent developments, Russell Westbrook opted into the final year of his contract. But that didn't stop the Lakers from considering shipping him out for the Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving. And with no progress on trade rumors, it looks like Westbrook will be playing his 15th season with the Lakers.

On the Herd with Colin Cowherd, the former Los Angeles Clippers' Cuttino Mobley shared details on what Westbrook should work on before the season starts.

“Russ is playing like a Ferrari, when he should be more like stick shift,” Cuttino Mobley compared Russell Westbrook's tenacity to that of a car.

"It's hard to click off, when you've become so successful at it."

"Purpose has to be before ego," Mobley concluded, "... you have to tuck the ego, get you a shooting coach and go from there."

There have been reports of Russell Westbrook getting on a call with his All-Star teammates, LeBron James and Anthony Davis. It seems like the Lakers are on their way to avenge their season.

Russell Westbrook's style of play is hurting his career

Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns

Russell Westbrook came into the league as a flashy, speedy and high-flying guard. Many fans were impressed with how freakishly athletic Westbrook was during his early days. However, that seems to be changing. The 2017 MVP has had his fair share of criticism because of how he plays.

Now, Westbrook is slowly proving them right. While he is still very athletic, it usually doesn't translate to wins.

His last season was a testament to how his style of play can hurt the team. First, Westbrook loves to push the pace and get a quick bucket in transition. That didn't help much last season. He would, oftentimes, miss some wide-open layups. During a game against the Orlando Magic, NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal gave Westbrook a piece of advice during the game.

The second was his inconsistent shooting. The two-time All-Star Game MVP isn't really known as a shooter. But that doesn't mean he can't make shots out of jumpshots. Back when he wasn't a Laker, Russ would often attempt mid-range shots that he was able to knock down.

Edven in the mid-range area last season, he would miss terribly. Frequently, he would hit the sides of the backboard and airball a few jumpshots.

Cuttino Mobley is right. Russell Westbrook needs to work on his shooting and try to get the game to come to him.

Westbrook isn't getting any younger. If he wants to prolong his career, he might want to change his style of play.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far