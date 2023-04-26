"Russ is the problem"- Suns fans rejoice as Devin Booker and crew close out Game 5 to advance

The Phoenix Suns beat the LA Clippers 136-130 in Game 5 of their 2023 NBA playoffs first-round series to advance to the conference semis behind Devin Booker's 47-point game. The Suns will face the Denver Nuggets in the next round. Phoenix had an easy task, with the Clippers missing Paul George for the entire series and Kawhi Leonard missing Games 3, 4 and 5.

The Clippers fought hard in all games without their two leading players but fell short on their execution. Game 5 was no different. The Clippers blew a 10-point lead, allowing the Suns to convert that into a 20-point lead down the stretch.

The Suns outscored the Clippers 50-24 in the third to turn things around. LA kept their heads down and took the fourth quarter 36-25. But that wasn't enough. Russell Westbrook was LA's most reliable option after he dropped back-to-back 30-point outings in the last two games.

However, he struggled terribly with his shooting in the elimination Game 5 contest, going 3-for-18 from the floor. Westbrook finished with 14 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, committing five turnovers.

Phoenix Suns fans were relentless in their celebrations after claiming the series win. Meanwhile, LA Lakers fans joined in and continued their Westbrook slander. One fan wrote on Twitter:

"Russ is the problem"

More reactions followed:

Jose @josepintoj @espn The Clippers have won ZERO rings since this press conference. @espn The Clippers have won ZERO rings since this press conference. 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/u2EF8iMJ8F

Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54 Lakers fans after the Clippers got eliminated Lakers fans after the Clippers got eliminated https://t.co/5g9oZYHxaw

The Pettiest Laker Fan 🤫 @ThePettiestLA The Los Angeles Clippers have been eliminated from from the NBA Playoffs: The Los Angeles Clippers have been eliminated from from the NBA Playoffs: https://t.co/I85z2gaR2A

LakeShowYo @LakeShowYo



RETWEET TO PASS IT ALONG 🤣🤣



CLIPPERS PACK OFFICIALLY GOIN UPRETWEET TO PASS IT ALONG 🤣🤣 CLIPPERS PACK OFFICIALLY GOIN UP 💨RETWEET TO PASS IT ALONG 🤣🤣 https://t.co/5reA88Rm3b

𝙂𝙧𝙖𝙮𝙨𝙤𝙣 @MeltonSZN @ESPNNBA Clippers fans knowing this will be the last year they have with PG and Kawhi @ESPNNBA Clippers fans knowing this will be the last year they have with PG and Kawhi https://t.co/GzAZIQzSFu

Devin Booker continues to benefit from Kevin Durant's presence on the Suns

Devin Booker seems to have come out as one of the winners from the Suns' trade for Kevin Durant. Since turning into playoff contenders, the Suns haven't had much-scoring depth outside of Booker. Chris Paul had his moments, but the consistency just wasn't there.

However, Durant's acquisition has changed the Suns' offense entirely. It has made life easier for Booker, Paul and Deandre Ayton. An all-time great scorer like Durant demands a lot of defensive attention, opening up spaces for the likes of Booker.

Booker is a lethal scorer himself and has mastered the art of scoring big points over difficult defensive coverage, which also helps KD. However, the series against the Clippers was all about Booker.

He averaged 37.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.4 assists, shooting 60/47/86 splits. Devin Booker has capitalized on the opportunities and has gotten to score at will with Kevin Durant's presence. With the Suns' lack of defensive depth, these are encouraging signs for them moving forward.

Their uber-efficient offense will be critical to their success, especially in the next round against the Denver Nuggets.

