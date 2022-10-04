“Russ being Russ has won what championship, has hung what banner at OKC, Washington or Houston” – NBA analyst doesn't believe that Russell Westbrook will thrive with Lakers, says he's 3rd best option for team

The LA Lakers' lost 75-105 to the Sacramento Kings in their preseason opener. On FS1's "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," Shannon Sharpe was highly critical of Russell Westbrook. In 15 minutes on the floor, Westbrook scored five points, grabbed three rebounds and threw two dimes. He, along with LeBron and AD, were the only players with a positive box plus-minus.

"Letting Russ be Russ has led exactly to what? A bunch of triple-doubles? He's won an MVP, but what has he actually won? Because if I'm not mistaken, the Lakers and the Celtics are tied for the most NBA championships, and that's how they evaluate themselves, that's how the Lakers evaluate themselves," Sharpe said.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



“We heard this all last year, Russ has to show he can play alongside LeBron and AD and accept the fact Bron and AD are the 1-2 options and he’s going to get his after the fact.” @ShannonSharpe doesn’t think Westbrook thrives in Lakers system, despite Darvin Ham’s reassurances:“We heard this all last year, Russ has to show he can play alongside LeBron and AD and accept the fact Bron and AD are the 1-2 options and he’s going to get his after the fact.” .@ShannonSharpe doesn’t think Westbrook thrives in Lakers system, despite Darvin Ham’s reassurances:“We heard this all last year, Russ has to show he can play alongside LeBron and AD and accept the fact Bron and AD are the 1-2 options and he’s going to get his after the fact.” https://t.co/RUyVR5SVk0

"If you go look Skip, they got banners of retired numbers and championships, no Pacific, or Western ... They ain't got none of that, because none of that matters.

"So I need somebody to tell me, Russ being Russ has won what championship, has hung what banner at OKC, Washington or Houston?"

Takeaways from LA Lakers' first preseason game

LeBron James, SAC v LAL

The LA Lakers' first preseason game against the Kings gave us a glimpse of their future. Despite the loss, it's nearly not as bad as one would think.

The offense looks more dynamic with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook on the floor. Westbrook's drives to the cup resulted in assists instead of a layup/dunk attempt.

The shot chart reflects this change, with three-point attempts from nearly every spot on the floor.

LA Lakers shot chart (Courtesy: NBA)

The second unit, Austin Reaves, Juan Toscano Anderson and Thomas Bryant, was a no-show.

The second unit and the defense need severe improvements. Russell Westbrook was caught ball-watching on several plays, one of which was highlighted by a fan:

Jamal Cristopher @JamCristopher Darvon ham has his work cut out for him man. The lakers and russ. Just watch russell westbrook on this play. Darvon ham has his work cut out for him man. The lakers and russ. Just watch russell westbrook on this play. https://t.co/hyHqVw9UwM

Westbrook watched Anthony Davis defend Barnes' baseline drive. Huerter slipped past him, got a pass from Barnes and threw it out for a 3-point attempt for Fox. Westbrook's response was too late to intercept the pass and too early to contest the three. Huerter managed to grab the rebound off a miss over a stationary Westbrook, and Fox Euro steps his way past Westbrook.

These inefficiencies on the defensive end can be costly. The deficiencies could be detrimental to their championship hopes, despite outstanding performances from Davis, James and Westbrook.

LBJ, Davis and Westbrook were on the floor for about 15 minutes during the game. They didn't play in the second half. The Lakers led by five in the first half but lost the game by 30 points.

Anthony Davis managed to get a double-double, scoring 10 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Rookie Keegan Murray led all scorers with 16 points, shooting 2-4 from 3-point range. He added a team-high six rebounds and an assist in the winning effort.

Poll : 0 votes