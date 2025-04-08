"Russell Westbrook body swapped the GM" - NBA fans abuzz as Josh Kroenke’s message gives flashbacks of Westbrook’s infamous Lakers locker room moment

NBA fans had flashbacks of Russell Westbrook's advice to the previous organization he played for before joining the Denver Nuggets. On Tuesday, Nuggets owner Josh Kroenke addressed the franchise's recent decisions, which included the firing of head coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth with just three games left in their schedule.

The Nuggets have a 47-32 record and are currently on a four-game losing streak. With the postseason nearing its start, the organization wants the team to remain competitive in the Western Conference and be one of the teams to compete for the 2025 championship.

When Kroenke was available to the media, they asked him what message he wanted to convey to the group.

"Play hard and have fun," Kroenke said via Vic Lombardi.

Following the message of the owner to his team, fans remembered what Russell Westbrook said to his former team, the LA Lakers. During the 2022-23 season, the 2017 MVP was with the Lakers. A video of himself with LeBron James and former head coach Darvin Ham was giving energy to the rest of the team inside the locker room.

One of the things he told the team was to have fun, no matter the outcome.

Most fans thought of this moment after hearing Kroenke's remarks on his club. The franchise's fans discussed the remark on social media after it was made.

"Russell Westbrook body swapped the gm 😹" a fan said.

"That’s what Westbrook loves to hear," another fan sa id .

"Westbrook really changed the culture!" one fan commented.

Other fans aren't buying how the Nuggets want to compete for the title following their move.

"'Have fun' WE ARE TRYING TO WIN A CHAMPIO NSH IP," a fan said.

"He on that Nico mode 😂😂😂" another fan said.

"Forget the title hopes," one fan said.

Russell Westbrook received a warning from the NBA regarding his actions toward the media

During the team's four-game losing streak, Russell Westbrook has done his best to avoid the media during the first three games. However, he received a warning from the league for his avoidance of the media. This was confirmed on the "DNVR Nuggets Podcast."

On Sunday, despite Nikola Jokic's standout performance, the Nuggets suffered their fourth consecutive loss, falling 125-120 to the Indiana Pacers. Westbrook, who avoided media appearances following an NBA warning, responded to questions with vague answers like "I don't know" and "Im not sure."

During their four-game losing streak, Westbrook is averaging 15.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists. Denver aims to get back to their winning ways on Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings.

