Russell Westbrook brutally trolls Clippers after outplaying James Harden in Game 7: "Picked the wrong person, didn’t they?"

Denver Nuggets backup guard Russell Westbrook outplayed LA Clippers star James Harden in Game 7 on Saturday. Harden finished the game with seven points, none in the second half, 13 assists, five rebounds and two steals. Westbrook led Denver’s uprising in the second quarter and helped carry his team to a 120-101 win to eliminate the Clippers.

Ad

After the game, Westbrook reportedly walked into a jubilant Nuggets locker room and declared:

“Picked the wrong person, didn’t they?”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Westbrook was penciled in as the LA Clippers’ starting point guard heading into the 2023-24 season. Harden’s arrival, however, changed that plan, forcing Russ to take an off-the-bench role to accommodate his longtime teammate and good friend. The Beard started in all 72 games that season, while Westbrook lined up for tipoff in 11 of the 68 he saw action in.

The Clippers signed James Harden to a two-year $70 million deal in the offseason and traded Westbrook to the Utah Jazz for Kris Dunn. Utah waived Westbrook, who took his talents to Denver to play with Nikola Jokic.

Ad

Russell Westbrook picked up the Nuggets with his infectious energy and hustle in the second quarter of Game 7. The former MVP also filled up the stat sheet with nine points, four assists, one rebound and one steal during that stretch. He was a key reason the Nuggets overturned a 26-21 first-quarter deficit into a 58-47 halftime lead.

Fans react to Russell Westbrook’s comments about the Clippers picking the wrong player over him

Russell Westbrook was a star in Game 7. He showed all-out energy and gave the Denver Nuggets a boost to whip the LA Clippers in the pivotal showdown. Westbrook’s comments about his former team quickly created a stir on X (formerly Twitter).

Ad

Fans promptly reacted to what he said:

“James harden over me!??”

Expand Tweet

Ad

One fan said:

“this the Russ mentality from the OKC days”

@aceyflamez continued:

“YESSS SAY THATTTTTT”

@paapa_m commented:

“This one’s for Lawrence Frank, the disrespect was maddd crazy!!”

The LA Clippers go home in the first round for the third straight year. In the previous two years, injuries likely cost them a deep playoff run. Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and Co. were healthy this year but went on vacation just the same.

Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets are moving on to the second round, where the OKC Thunder are waiting. Oklahoma has depth on both sides of the ball. Denver will need Russell Westbrook to sustain his Game 7 form to have a chance of upsetting the top-seeded team in the playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More