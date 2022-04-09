"His swagger is both his sword and his shield, and he will not lay them down lightly" - Ramona Shelburne reveals Russell Westbrook is aware of the stigma around a buyout 

The LA Lakers shocked the basketball world when they acquired Russell Westbrook last offseason. After leading the Washington Wizards to the postseason, the former MVP teamed up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis in August.

From the start, many questioned Westbrook's fit. He is not a floor-spacer, and his ball-dominant nature could lead to issues alongside a player like James.

With two games remaining in the season, it's safe to say the skeptics were right. Trying to blend Westbrook's game was a failed experiment, and one of the many reasons why the Lakers (31-49) are out of the playoff picture.

With the offseason approaching, the Lakers have their work cut out for them as they look to get back into contention. Atop the list of things to do is move on from Westbrook and his massive contract. Reports have surfaced that the Lakers will try to trade him, but resorting to a buyout or waive-and-stretch is also on the table.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



That would be a $15M cap hit for the next three years…

(via @thesteinline, The Lakers “haven’t ruled out” waiving Russell Westbrook and stretching his cap hit if they can’t find a deal for him this summer.That would be a $15M cap hit for the next three years…(via @thesteinline, marcstein.substack.com/p/trading-russ… The Lakers “haven’t ruled out” waiving Russell Westbrook and stretching his cap hit if they can’t find a deal for him this summer.That would be a $15M cap hit for the next three years… 😳(via @thesteinline, marcstein.substack.com/p/trading-russ…) https://t.co/yP4A9X109n

At $44 million, Westbrook has the third-highest salary in the league this season. On top of that, his salary will jump to $47 million next season. If the Lakers want any sort of flexibilty this summer, they will need to get that contract off their books.

Finding a trade partner is going to be tough, but agreeing on a buyout will be even harder. In a recent story for ESPN, Ramona Shelburne cited it as an avenue Westbrook is highly unlikely to pursue:

"His swagger is both his sword and his shield, and he will not lay them down lightly."

Russell Westbrook at a tough crossroads in his career

LA Lakers guard Russell Westbrook

One thing that often separates good players from great players is how they are able to adapt late in their careers. Some of the game's best managed to reinvent themselves on multiple occasions following their prime.

LeBron James is a great example of this. Throughout his long career, he has changed his physique and playstyle numerous times to remain effective. Russell Westbrook is now at that crossroads and is not handling it gracefully.

Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA Russell Westbrook just needs to accept he can't shoot the basketball. I've had enough of watching him clank his shots off the backboard. Start acting like Draymond Green or Ben Simmons. Just stop shooting. Russell Westbrook just needs to accept he can't shoot the basketball. I've had enough of watching him clank his shots off the backboard. Start acting like Draymond Green or Ben Simmons. Just stop shooting. https://t.co/9SFA5YTtTm

At his apex, Westbrook was a hyperathletic guard who could punish teams above the rim. Between injuries and Father Time, he does not have that same explosiveness. Instead of attempting to rebrand himself in the twilight of his career, Westbrook seems too stuck in his ways.

Accepting that one's days as a top dog are over must be hard for any superstar. Between his pride and competitive spirit, it seems doubtful Westbrook is going to willingly accept a buyout in the final year of a contract he earned. It could be a long summer for the Lakers' front office.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein