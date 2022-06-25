“Watch your mouth, don’t say anything here you wouldn’t say to my face” - Russell Westbrook claps back at Skip Bayless after being called ‘Westbrick’

LA Lakers guard Russell Westbrook clapped back with a sharp response to Undisputed's Skip Bayless.

Moments after the 2022 NBA Draft, Skip Bayless shared his reaction to this year's selections. Despite not having a ton of picks, the Lakers managed to draft Michigan State's Max Christie from the second round.

Bayless didn't hold back and took to social media with his real thoughts on the Lakers pick. Bayless even managed to include LeBron James in his tweet.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Lakers acquire a 2nd-round pick, take Michigan State's Max Christie, who shot only 32% from 3 last season. Perfect! He'll fit right in with LeBron and Westbrick. Lakers acquire a 2nd-round pick, take Michigan State's Max Christie, who shot only 32% from 3 last season. Perfect! He'll fit right in with LeBron and Westbrick.

"Perfect! He'll fit right in with LeBron and Westbrick." Skip Bayless boldly takes a shot at LeBron James and Russell Westbrook.

This isn't the first time that Bayless has called the nine-time All-Star "Westbrick". In the past, the TV personality has been bold enough to call Westbrook names due to poor performances. The nickname has been used by a lot of people whenever Westbrook has had a poor game in terms of shooting.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Can't wait to see LeBrick and Westbrick launching threes from the Lakers' backcourt. Can't wait to see LeBrick and Westbrick launching threes from the Lakers' backcourt.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless As I kept saying when the LeBron pushed the Lakers to trade for Westbrick, he had led the NBA in turnovers four times and finished second in turnovers four more times. He is who he always was - camouflaged by averaging a triple double 4 of the last 5 seasons. As I kept saying when the LeBron pushed the Lakers to trade for Westbrick, he had led the NBA in turnovers four times and finished second in turnovers four more times. He is who he always was - camouflaged by averaging a triple double 4 of the last 5 seasons.

— "Bottom line: Russell Westbrook is killing your Los Angeles Lakers." @RealSkipBayless reacts to Lakers blowing 19-point lead to OKC "Bottom line: Russell Westbrook is killing your Los Angeles Lakers."— @RealSkipBayless reacts to Lakers blowing 19-point lead to OKC https://t.co/NvNLotBSVn

During his first season with the Lakers, he struggled to fit into the team's style of play. He would occasionally chuck up shots from areas on the court that he's not known for. Fans would use this to make memes and publicly call the 2016-17 MVP "Westbrick".

However, the Lakers guard and his family have had enough. Back in March, his wife, Nina Westbrook, came to his defense after Skip Bayless publicly criticized the player.

Nina Westbrook @ninawestbrook @RealSkipBayless You’ve got to stop calling people out of their name. You are very disrespectful and a bully. This is why so many young people think it’s okay to exhibit this type of behavior. Social media has become such heinous place because of people like you. My name is Westbrook. @RealSkipBayless You’ve got to stop calling people out of their name. You are very disrespectful and a bully. This is why so many young people think it’s okay to exhibit this type of behavior. Social media has become such heinous place because of people like you. My name is Westbrook.

Nina Westbrook @ninawestbrook I’m tired you you @RealSkipBayless calling my husband out of his name. It is extremely childish. That is my name as well, and many other peoples name. You’re disrespectful, and I’m extremely offended by your behavior. You should apologize. I’m tired you you @RealSkipBayless calling my husband out of his name. It is extremely childish. That is my name as well, and many other peoples name. You’re disrespectful, and I’m extremely offended by your behavior. You should apologize.

"This is why so many young people think it’s okay to exhibit this type of behavior." Nina calls out Bayless.

"You’re disrespectful, and I’m extremely offended by your behavior." Nina added. "You should apologize."

This time around, Westbrook didn't hold back and decided to attack the analyst on Twitter. Knowing Westbrook, he tends to take things personally in instances where he feels like he gets attacked.

Russell Westbrook @russwest44 Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Lakers acquire a 2nd-round pick, take Michigan State's Max Christie, who shot only 32% from 3 last season. Perfect! He'll fit right in with LeBron and Westbrick. Lakers acquire a 2nd-round pick, take Michigan State's Max Christie, who shot only 32% from 3 last season. Perfect! He'll fit right in with LeBron and Westbrick. Yoooo… watch your mouth. Don’t say anything here you wouldn’t say to my face. twitter.com/realskipbayles… Yoooo… watch your mouth. Don’t say anything here you wouldn’t say to my face. twitter.com/realskipbayles…

"Yoooo… watch your mouth." Westbrook addresses the 'Westbrick' nickname on Twitter. "Don’t say anything here you wouldn’t say to my face."

The nickname "Westbrick" isn't new in the NBA realm. Even back in his days with the Oklahoma City Thunder, fans have referred to him as "Westbrick" whenever he has a bad shooting night.

Russell Westbrook's stint with the Los Angeles Lakers doesn't look like it's over

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook struggled to play well with each other last season.

A few weeks ago, the Lakers hired Darvin Ham as their new head coach after firing Frank Vogel. Ham, who's no stranger to the Lakers, has made it known that he will ask for a ton from Westbrook on the defensive end.

However, Russell Westbrook isn't known to be a great defender. At times, he could be seen waiting for the ball and not rotating properly. Westbrook is an inconsistent defender, and often times he'll have spurts of great defensive possession.

"I'm gonna expect him to be the same tenacious, high energy player that he's been his entire career." Darvin Ham when asked about what his plans are for Westbrook next season.

It will be interesting to see how the new-look Lakers play out next season. With pretty much the same group of guys and a new coach, the Lakers are poised to have a revenge season.

