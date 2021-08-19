"We got a team full of nice experienced vets that's going to kick these young motherf**ing a*es." - Russell Westbrook confident the LA Lakers will dominate others in the 2021-22 NBA Season

Ever since the LA Lakers started their offseason with the acquisition of Russell Westbrook, there have been constant questions raised over their roster construction for the next NBA season.

The Lakers had limited resources to work with and needed to make major changes to their squad to compete for the title next season. With no cap space, and only veteran minimum contracts and a taxpayer mid-level exception to work with, LA signed a plethora of veterans to fill roster spots.

The LA Lakers signed veteran players like Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Trevor Ariza and Kent Bazemore, among others. As a result, the LA Lakers have the oldest squad in the league, with an average roster age of 31.2 years.

While some think of it as a good enough squad to win the title, others still feel the LA Lakers have made a mistake by building a roster majorly filled with players who are mostly on the wrong side of their thirties.

Russell Westbrook is confident the LA Lakers will thrive despite concerns regarding their 'old-squad'

LA Lakers acquired Russell Westbrook via trade from the Washington Wizards.

The LA Lakers continue to remain confident about their chances of winning the title for the second time in three seasons next campaign. LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard have all expressed their feelings regarding this matter in the past.

Russell Westbrook, the LA Lakers' most high-profile acquisition, was the latest to comment on their chances of making things work next season. In a recent interview on the show 'State From The Hart', Westbrook sensationally claimed the Lakers are going to dominate their opponents when the new season kick-starts. He said:

"Listen, listen, we got a team full of nice experienced vets that's going to kick these young motherf***ing a**es, that's what we going to do."

Russell Westbrook's acquisition has been scrutinized by many analysts and fans. From questioning his fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis to the LA Lakers once again acquiring a big-name player who isn't one of the best shooters in the league, everyone had plenty of doubts about how the Lakers would make this work.

It remains to be seen how the story will unfold from here on, but there is no doubt the LA Lakers' newest recruits, including Russell Westbrook, are willing to do whatever it takes to make this experiment work. The Lakers are the oddsmakers' second-favorite team to win the title next season, behind the Brooklyn Nets, who they will be facing on Christmas Day next season.

