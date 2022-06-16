"Russell Westbrook dresses like my 70 year old uncle with a timeshare a Florida" - NBA stars read out hilarious tweets directed at them in 'Mean Tweets - NBA Edition 2022'

NBA stars are no strangers to the spotlight. They are often seen making appearances at various talk shows, concerts, or parties.

Unlike most sporting leagues, NBA players aren't limited or prohibited from biding their time with various extravaganzas.

Recently, basketball stars, such as Russell Westbrook, Ja Morant, and Dejounte Murray, and numerous other athletes participated in a video entitled "Mean Tweets - NBA Edition 2022."

"Mean Tweets" is a hysterical segment that often revolves around athletes, celebrities, media personalities, etc., reading mean tweets about themselves on the late-night talk show "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

The reading of mean tweets has been taking place for a decade. The first edition included the likes of Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, Blake Griffin, Chris Paul, Rajon Rondo, and several other stars of that era.

The 2022 "Mean Tweets" edition witnessed major humorous and rather offensive tweets at the expense of these stars.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook was the first tweet athlete to read his mean tweet.

Westbrook stated:

"Russell Westbrook dresses like a 70 year old uncle with a timeshare a Florida."

Ja Morant went on to read:

"Ja Morant needa chill. He be going dummy. Still a soft-ass bitch-made goofy tho."

After reading this, Morant hilariously responded:

"That one really hurt my feelings."

Houston Rockets rookie Jalen Green was next in line to readout his tweet, which went along the lines of:

"Jalen Green has the basketball IQ of a baby hamster."

The NBA's best mean tweets

Paul George on an episode of "Mean Tweets"

This sporting game has led to a number of interactions between fans and stars alike. The introduction of "Mean Tweets" enabled fans to interact with their favorite stars, and even those players who, as seen above, have clearly upset them, on a public scale.

Most of the tweets generally contain obscenitites and abuse hurled at the players, which, as per the custom, is laughed off. However, there have also been multiple instances where the athletes have fired back at the tweeters.

Other NBA athletes who were a part of this festive entertainment involved the Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star duo of Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland, along with star prospect Evan Mobley.

The tweets and responses that stood out though were those of Minnesota's Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards and NBA Hall of Famer Gary Payton.

Edwards' mean tweet read:

"When we gonna start talking about the Anthony Edwards problem? He don't run. He don't defend. He don't rebound. He can't shoot."

Edwards was quick with a witty rebuttal:

"I mean, we can start talking about it, whatever that means."

Meanwhile, Gary Payton's hilarious response to his "mean tweet" hasn't gone unnoticed.

Payton began:

"Why does Gary Payton look like an aged Kanye West?"

The Seattle Supersonics legend was quick to fire back with an amusing response of his own.

Payton said:

"Don't ever say that again. He don't look nothing like me."

Reading out these tweets was a funny event that allowed NBA players to relax and enjoy themselves in the off-season.

