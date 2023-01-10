Russell Westbrook was left to carry the LA Lakers against the Denver Nuggets last night as LeBron James and Anthony Davis were unavailable. Lonnie Walker IV was also sidelined while Patrick Beverley left before halftime due to a hip injury.

The Lakers, even with an injury-riddled lineup, refused to quit and battled gallantly before losing 122-109. Here’s what Westbrook had to say about playing despite a severe handicap in manpower:

“I always have big-guy faith and big faith in my teammates and faith in my entire life. I got a lot of faith in everybody in this locker room regardless of who’s in or out.

"I always believe we have a chance to win. That’s just how I’m thinking, being in this league for a long time regardless of who's on the floor. You play the right way, you play hard, you always give yourself a chance to win.”

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN Russell Westbrook said he dislocated his right pinky finger in the first half and popped it back into place twice. Russell Westbrook said he dislocated his right pinky finger in the first half and popped it back into place twice. https://t.co/uoYNtZEEaK

LA had no answer for back-to-back NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, who had 14 points, 11 rebounds and 16 assists. Jamal Murray also took advantage of their short-handed opponents by dropping a season-high 34 points.

Russell Westbrook’s belief in his team has to be lauded and his never-say-die attitude should be a boon for the Lakers moving forward. But on most nights, that kind of belief and competitiveness can only get them so far.

Last night, there was just too much Jokic, Murray, Bruce Brown, Michael Porter Jr. and Bones Hyland. The Lakers countered with Thomas Bryant, who had another double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds. Rookie Max Christie showed his potential by scoring a career-high 14 points on 2-3 shooting from deep.

Russell Westbrook led the charge even as he continued his Sixth Man of the Year contention. He played 31 minutes and finished with 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

The former MVP exemplified the Lakers’ tenacity by putting back his dislocated pinky finger twice. But there was just too much of a gap in talent and skill between the two teams last night.

The LA Lakers are going nowhere if Russell Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis are not 100% healthy

The health of the LA Lakers' Big 3 will determine their season.

Last Jan. 4, the LA Lakers pulled off probably the biggest upset of the season by beating the Miami Heat 112-109. They accomplished the improbable without LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Lonnie Walker IV.

Darvin Ham couldn’t hope to replicate the same result consistently if Russell Westbrook, Davis and James are not fully healthy. LA is still waiting for AD to return after injuring his right foot against the Denver Nuggets last Dec. 16.

Dave McMenamin @mcten twitter.com/i/web/status/1… New story: Lakers star big man Anthony Davis will begin the ramp-up process this week to work towards a return, league sources told ESPN. There’s optimism he could be back in the lineup within a couple of weeks es.pn/3GkMy40 New story: Lakers star big man Anthony Davis will begin the ramp-up process this week to work towards a return, league sources told ESPN. There’s optimism he could be back in the lineup within a couple of weeks es.pn/3GkMy40 twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook have taken the cudgels for the Lakers without their superstar big man. But both have missed a few games over the last two weeks due to their respective injuries.

9NEWS Denver @9NEWS LeBron James ruled out against Nuggets with sore left ankle 9news.com/article/sports… LeBron James ruled out against Nuggets with sore left ankle 9news.com/article/sports…

After losing to the Nuggets, the Lakers are just 19-22 by the midway point of the season. They are in 12th place in the Western Conference but just one game behind the Portland Trail Blazers for the final play-in spot.

Making the playoffs with a fully healthy lineup will still be a big battle. Pushing for a postseason spot with less than 100% superstars could mean another long summer for the Lakers.

