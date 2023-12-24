Russell Westbrook ushers in Christmas spirit, gifts Clippers ball boys, mop boys and attendants pairs of $85 Jordan One Take 4s

In the spirit of Christmas, Russell Westbrook recently displayed his generosity off the court by gifting pairs of $85 Jordan One Take 4s to the Los Angeles Clippers ball boys, mop boys, and attendants. The Clippers staff members, who work diligently behind the scenes, were filled with joy and gratitude as Westbrook presented them with the stylish sneakers.

Tomer Azarly, the Clippers beat writer for ClutchPoints, shared a post on X capturing the moment when Russell Westbrook distributed the gifts to the enthusiastic Clippers staff members.

Russell Westbrook receives a standing ovation from fans in Oklahoma City

Russell Westbrook recently experienced a heartwarming moment as he received a resounding standing ovation from the Oklahoma City Thunder fans during a road matchup against his former team. The heartfelt acknowledgment from the fans underscores the deep bond and admiration that Westbrook shares with the Oklahoma City community.

Following this emotional reception, Russell Westbrook expressed his profound gratitude and affection for the Thunder fans. Labeling them as the "best in the world" and reflecting on his formative years, he said:

"Best fans in the world. It’s like home for me to be honest. I grew up here and they welcomed me and my family with open arms. They gave me everything they had every night and I did the same and I’m grateful."

Having played for the Oklahoma City Thunder from 2008 to 2019, Westbrook won numerous accolades and established himself as a legendary figure.

He became one of two players in NBA history to average a triple-double for a season, achieving this remarkable feat during the 2016-2017 season. His exceptional performances led to numerous honors, including being selected as an NBA All-Star multiple times and being named the NBA Most Valuable Player in 2017.

Additionally, Westbrook secured multiple All-NBA team distinctions, showcasing his consistent excellence on the court. He was instrumental in leading his team to the NBA Finals in 2012, where they eventually lost to the Miami Heat.