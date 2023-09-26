Russell Westbrook has made quite a name for himself throughout his career, putting on showstopping performances time and time again. From his remarkable 20/20/20 game after the death of his friend Nipsey Hussle, to his four seasons averaging a triple-double, Westbrook's play has been frankly, historic.

According to the longtime star, there's one way he likes to celebrate after a big game.

During a recent appearance on his wife's 'The Relationship Chronicles' podcast Russell Westbrook was answering questions from fans alongside his wife, Nina. One question likely left many fans surprised, however, the Clippers standout took it in stride despite any potential awkwardness that may have arisen.

Westbrook was asked whether he prefers to have pre-game or post-game s*x. Without missing a beat, Westbrook gave his answer, while also explaining the reasoning behind it.

It's important to mention that Russell Westbrook was referring to his wife, who was also in the video, and with whom he shares several children. His answer even seemed to be interesting to her as well.

"I'd go post-game, post-game, post-game s*x, pre-game, it's not- that doesn't benefit me. Post-game like celebratory like- Or if I lose I can cheer up, at least I go to sleep feeling better about myself."

Looking at Russell Westbrook's wife's new podcast

Russell Westbrook isn't just eagerly awaiting the start of the upcoming NBA season, he's also enjoying the recent launch of his wife's new podcast: The Relationship Chronicles.

With a background as a licensed marriage counselor, Nina Westbrook has jumped into the world of podcasting with her new show. As part of the first season, she has managed to snag some big-name guests, including comedian Kevin Hart, and actress Gabrielle Union who is married to Dwyane Wade.

After teasing her husband making an appearance on the podcast this summer, the duo appeared alongside one another for their first episode together. As Nina explained on the podcast, despite the fact that they've been married for many years, there's still a learning curve.

In addition to learning that her NBA superstar husband prefers post-game s*x, she's also learned something else over the past 16 years. As she explained, she's learned how her husband communicates as well.

“I know you so well, but it’s taken 16 years to learn your language, which is important.”

When the NBA season tips off in October, Russell Westbrook will look to use his veteran leadership and communication to help the LA Clippers have a big year.