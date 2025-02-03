Russell Westbrook gives major shoutout to Kendrick Lamar following five-for-five Grammy triumph

Russell Westbrook gave a major shoutout to rapper Kendrick Lamar after the rapper dominated at the 2025 Grammy Awards on Sunday. Lamar won five Grammys in different categories at the prestigious award function.

To honor Lamar's victory, Westbrook shared a post on his Instagram story. The post featured a picture of the Compton-based rapper holding his five awards in his arms. The Nuggets star mentioned Lamar's Instagram handle in the caption of his upload.

Russell Westbrook shouts out Kendrick Lamar on his IG story. (Credits: russwest44/Instagram)

Westbrook and Lamar have a good connection between them, which originated from them being big supporters of the West Coast. Last year on Juneteenth, Lamar performed his "The Pop Out" concert in Los Angeles and the Nuggets star was spotted attending the event. At one point in the concert, Westbrook was seen crib walking on the stage while Lamar performed his hit song "Not Like Us".

Lamar's hit song "Not Like Us" won the prestigious musical award in five categories: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Music Video, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance.

The Grammy-winning track is a diss that Lamar made during his beef with the Canadian pop star Drake. However, the diss became a major success proving Lamar's talents as a musician. The "GNX" rapper is also set to headline the half-time show at the Superbowl in New Orleans this year.

"Different gangs uniting for one amazing night": Russell Westbrook once expressed gratitude for sharing on-stage moment with Kendrick Lamar

When Kendrick Lamar performed his "The Pop Out" concert in the Kia Forum at Inglewood on June 19, Russell Westbrook and DeMar DeRozan were some of the NBA stars who attended the event and even got up on stage to perform on Lamar's hit track "Not Like Us".

After sharing that moment with the Compton-based rapper, Russell did an interview with Complex on Jun. 24, 2024, where he shared his thoughts on the experience. The then-Clippers star expressed his gratitude for having the opportunity to experience the concert.

"It means a lot. Growing up in the city, you're able to see all the artists and people come together. Different gangs uniting for one amazing night, and amazing causes. I’m grateful to be able to experience this," Westbrook said.

Russell Westbrook has rejuvenated his career with his move to the Denver Nuggets. He has found a lethal synergy with the reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, which has been beneficial for both him and his team. He is averaging 13.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists on 47.7% field goal shooting percentage.

