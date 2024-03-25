Russell Westbrook Injury Update: Latest on former NBA MVP's return vs Indiana Pacers (March 25)

Russell Westbrook's injury update is closely monitored amid the LA Clippers' uneven run without the former NBA MVP. The Clippers have gone 6-6 without Westbrook in their last 12 games. His pace and activity on defense off the bench is sorely missed.

Westbrook played a crucial role in the team's surging run by reportedly volunteering to come off the bench after the blockbuster James Harden addition.

LA suddenly looks listless, lacking identity without his minutes. Sunday’s 121-107 loss against the banged-up Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers further piled on the Clippers' misery in Westbrook's absence.

The Clippers have struggled with shot creation when James Harden's been off the floor, while their defense seemingly needs a point-of-attack defensive presence.

Russell Westbrook Injury Update: Will former NBA MVP return vs. Pacers?

Westbrook will return against the Indiana Pacers on Monday after a 12-game absence. Clippers' beat writer Joey Linn reported that the former NBA MVP was cleared to play. However, the Clippers are yet to announce his comeback officially.

What happened to Russell Westbrook?

Westbrook suffered a hand fracture during the Clippers' 140-115 win over the Washington Wizards on Mar. 1. He sustained the injury while trying to poke the ball from Jordan Poole's hands. Westbrook held onto his left hand in pain and exited the game shortly.

He didn't return for the contest, and it was announced later that he had sustained a fracture. Westbrook underwent surgery to recover from the ailment.

Russell Westbrook stats vs. Indiana Pacers

Russell Westbrook has averaged 21.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 10.0 assists in 30 outings against the Indiana Pacers. He's 18-12 against the Eastern Conference playoffs contenders.

Westbrook had 10 points, four rebounds and five assists in 17 minutes when the Clippers last faced the Pacers on Dec. 18. LA won that contest 151-127.

Westbrook could play a limited role again, as it is his first game back from injury. However, it could prove pivotal against a reinforced Pacers team led by the tandem of Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam.

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs. LA Clippers?

Bally Sports Indiana and Bally Sports SoCal will broadcast the Indiana Pacers-LA Clippers game. Fans can catch live action online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 10:30 PM ET at Crypto.com Arena, the Clippers' homecourt.

Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam will headline this enticing contest.

The Clippers enter this contest with a 44-26 record, fourth best in the West, while Indiana is 40-32, sixth in the East.