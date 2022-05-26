NBA Rumors: Former Portland Trail Blazers coach intrigued with the prospect of coaching Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook and the LA Lakers are in a complex coaching search. Former Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts is one candidate reportedly interested in coaching Westbrook.

One of the most challenging parts of the LA Lakers offseason has been the future of starting point guard Russell Westbrook. Westbrook's current contract means that the next head coach of the Lakers will likely have to fit the star into the rotation.

Recent rumors indicate that one candidate who could help incorporate Russell Westbrook is former Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts. Stotts recently interviewed with the team in Los Angeles.

The LA Lakers still have a few candidates to interview and a few more coaches that they would like to recruit. However, Terry Stotts does meet the needs that the team has made apparent during the offseason.

Terry Stotts was interviewed first, allowing him to voice his views on the possibility of coaching Westbrook. As the LA Lakers interview their other candidates for the vacant position, Stotts will be the litmus test.

The possibility of adding Terry Stotts could be the missing piece for the LA Lakers to proceed into the future.

Former Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts could be vital to the LA Lakers with or without Russell Westbrook

Terry Stotts could lead to the LA Lakers making a move on Damian Lillard.

Former Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts helped turn the Trail Blazers into one of the top teams in the Western Conference. He could do the same for the LA Lakers.

Terry Stotts is reportedly intrigued by working with Russell Westbrook. Keeping Westbrook in Los Angeles seems like a much higher possibility should Stotts land the job.

Even if the team does eventually decide to move on from the former MVP, Stotts could be the coach to help recruit another superstar to the LA Lakers.

Given that Damian Lillard still has time on his contract, the LA Lakers would not need to make a move for another season. Terry Stotts is in the perfect situation for him to follow his intrigue about Russell Westbrook before making a move.

If Terry Stotts can return Westbrook to his elite form, the move would be beneficial regardless of the front office's future plans for the aging superstar.

As the future of the LA Lakers coaching search becomes more apparent, the rumor that the former Portland Trail Blazers coach is intrigued by Westbrook provides a reason for the LA Lakers to consider the coach.

