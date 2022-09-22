"There’s a legitimate chance Russell Westbrook is eventually deployed as the team’s sixth man” - NBA analyst believes Russell Westbrook's chemistry with Lebron James will decide what role he plays on the team

The ongoing saga between the LA Lakers and Russell Westbrook has played out throughout the offseason. While it looked inevitable that the former MVP will be traded before the start of the season, that's not the case anymore. In fact, one NBA analyst believes Westbrook may be better suited to a sixth-man role.

On the heels of a season that saw the franchise struggle and missing the playoffs, the team seems poised to win with Russell Westbrook. With head coach Darvin Ham preparing for his first year, Westbrook could return to his former glory.

In an episode of TalkHoops, journalist Zach Harper gave an update on the former MVP's trade talks. He said:

"Los Angeles hasn't found a potential trade that it's liked and wants to see what the roster looks like before making a decision on Westbrook's future.

"There’s a legitimate chance Russell Westbrook is eventually deployed as the team’s sixth man, depending on how his fit with LeBron James develops."

Without a trade materializing this offseason, it looks like Russell Westbrook becoming the Lakers' go-to sixth-man could be possible. It's a role that he hasn't played before, however, it was discussed last season in the midst of the team's struggles.

For Westbrook, this would certainly be a big adjustment. However, Westbrook has proven time and time again that he's a team-first player. Recently, he squashed his long going rivalry with new teammate Patrick Beverley

A Fresh Start For The LA Lakers with Russell Westbrook

The LA Lakers have bolstered their roster for the upcoming season. With the addition of a vocal floor general like Patrick Beverley, the team will see new energy in their defense. With Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook all healthy, the team's core will look to run things back this season.

Whether or not Beverley’s addition and a healthy Davis spell out another NBA championship for the franchise remains to be seen. Despite that, there are reasons for optimism in Los Angeles as the team gears up for the 2022-23 NBA season.

