"Russell Westbrook and LeBron James are close friends or were close friends" - Former NBA champion appalled by Lakers guard's positive behavior towards franchise

LeBron James has received his fair share of the blame for bringing Russell Westbrook to play alongside himself and Anthony Davis. The LA Lakers, based on reports, could have gotten DeMar DeRozan or Buddy Hield had the four-time MVP not pushed for Westbrook.

The 18-time All-Star will go the extra length to maximize his championship window whether it’s by getting Mr. Triple-Double or trading him away. On ESPN's "Get Up!" Kendrick Perkins said James will have no second thoughts about moving Westbrook if it means better chances for another title:

“Russell Westbrook and LeBron James are close friends or were close friends. I don’t know the status of their situation, but I do know this: When it comes down to winning and it comes down to the betterment of the team and making a business decision, the one thing I know about LeBron James, he don’t give a damn about feelings.

“He wanna win. If that means having to trade one of his close friends or 'brother,' he is going to do that.”

Get Up @GetUpESPN



“They’re trying to trade you! I’m not showing up [for anything].” Perk says Russ shouldn’t even be attending summer league.“They’re trying to trade you! I’m not showing up [for anything].” @KendrickPerkins Perk says Russ shouldn’t even be attending summer league.“They’re trying to trade you! I’m not showing up [for anything].” @KendrickPerkins 👀 https://t.co/8Qy2O86O69

Now that it seems clear that James is already looking past him, Westbrook should just stay off the grid, according to Perkins:

“I can’t be mad at Russell Westbrook for actually being mad. I’m mad at Russell Westbrook for actually showing up and attending Lakers events like Summer League, like the hiring of Darvin Ham, knowing that they’re trying to trade you. I’m not showing up for nothing. Matter of fact, get me outta here!”

Complex Sports @ComplexSports “Don’t get it messed up. Russ is one of the best players out league has ever seen.”



New Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has high praise for Russell Westbrook during his introductory press conference. “Don’t get it messed up. Russ is one of the best players out league has ever seen.”New Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has high praise for Russell Westbrook during his introductory press conference. https://t.co/DCvKowxmus

Since his fiery exit interview in which he practically blamed everyone but himself for his horrible season, Westbrook has been very engaged. He was present at new coach Darvin Ham’s introductory news conference and is now in Las Vegas for the team’s Summer League games.

Last year, James and Westbrook were all smiles as they watched the Summer League. This year, they were on the opposing ends of the court with James entering the arena with Talen Horton-Tucker. “King James” even had an exciting meeting with new teammate Juan Toscano-Anderson.

The Athletic @TheAthletic



He continued his tradition on Friday, but there was no interaction with Russell Westbrook.



Perhaps it means everything. Perhaps it means nothing.



More: LeBron James’ arrival at Las Vegas Summer League has always been a spectacle, writes @jovanbuha He continued his tradition on Friday, but there was no interaction with Russell Westbrook.Perhaps it means everything. Perhaps it means nothing.More: theathletic.com/3411359?source… LeBron James’ arrival at Las Vegas Summer League has always been a spectacle, writes @jovanbuha.He continued his tradition on Friday, but there was no interaction with Russell Westbrook.Perhaps it means everything. Perhaps it means nothing.More: theathletic.com/3411359?source… https://t.co/T4fSB37ogV

Ham later said that both superstars were just busy and that the communication between the two was great. That may have been the case, but it seemed to be an awkward moment for two of the team’s biggest superstars.

Russell Westbrook could eventually go, paving the way for a reunion between LeBron James and Kyrie Irving

Rusell Westbrook, left, and Kyrie Irving could end up swapping teams in the offseason.

Over the last two weeks, reports have surfaced that LeBron James is strongly rooting for a reunion with former teammate Kyrie Irving. There is a general sense that should Kevin Durant get his request to be traded, Irving could follow suit.

Before deciding to opt into his contract last month, the Brooklyn Nets point guard supposedly seriously considered joining the Lakers as a free agent. It would have forced Irving to leave $30 million on the table as he could sign via LA’s $6 million midlevel exception.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops Brian Windhorst:



“I can’t articulate how little LeBron cares about the Lakers’ 2029 first-round pick.. He doesn’t care about first-round draft picks when they’re on his team. He wants to win tonight, and Kyrie Irving gives him a chance tonight.” Brian Windhorst:“I can’t articulate how little LeBron cares about the Lakers’ 2029 first-round pick.. He doesn’t care about first-round draft picks when they’re on his team. He wants to win tonight, and Kyrie Irving gives him a chance tonight.” https://t.co/uJPYSnJpPa

Now, bringing in “Uncle Drew” to the Lakers will have to happen via trade. Acquiring the seven-time All-Star would require a Westbrook-centered deal.

Get Up @GetUpESPN @NickFriedell says the conversation in Vegas is that Kyrie will be a Laker .@NickFriedell says the conversation in Vegas is that Kyrie will be a Laker ⬇️ https://t.co/WACjif6cUV

James basically wants to let go of “Brodie” to increase his chances of winning an NBA title by partnering with Irving. It’s a brutal thought, but it’s something Kendrick Perkins is certain James would do in a heartbeat.

