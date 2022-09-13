"If he accepts that, then he's no longer Russell Westbrook" - NBA insider asserts Russell Westbrook will refuse to take the buyout route at any cost

Russell Westbrook had a rough season in 2021/2022.

He was brought in by the LA Lakers to take the pressure off of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and be the missing piece to lead them to another NBA title. Unfortunately, the situation didn't work out for the 2017 NBA MVP. It was clear from day one that his fit next to James and Davis would not work.

The Lakers have spent the offseason looking to unload Westbrook's albatross contract in exchange for multiple role players that fit the Lakers' chemistry.

As of now, they have been unable to meet the hefty demands of potential trade partners and are prepared to head into the new season with Westbrook on the roster.

According to ESPN NBA insider Ramona Shelburne, Westbrook would refuse to accept a buyout if he was dealt to another team.

Shelburne spoke about it in-depth during her appearance on a recent episode of Zach Lowe's podcast "The Lowe Post":

Russell Westbrook is not a buyout guy. You have to agree to a buyout, and that's not how he is wired. This is a guy who is very proud, and if you accept a buyout once in your career, you're seen differently throughout the rest of your career. Russ is Russ because of his swagger and the way he bleeds with it, the way he plays with it. You can't retreat from that. You can't let go of that because that's what made Russ, Russ - it's his swagger. If he accepts that, then he's no longer Russell Westbrook.

It is not surprising that Westbrook is unwilling to walk away from a $47 million salary next season. He is at a point in his career where it would be difficult to make the money back he'd give up after agreeing to a buyout.

Watch Ramona Shelburne's full comments on Russell Westbrook below:

Can Russell Westbrook bounce back?

Russell Westbrook made the 75th Anniversary Team, and will end up in the Hall of Fame. But his best days are long behind him.

His NBA 2K rating dropped all the way to a 78, reflecting the poor season he had in L.A.

Westbrook's best chance of bouncing back is if he remains with the Lakers and accepts a bench role. His talent is not maximized when he shares the floor with LeBron James, as he needs the ball in his hands to be effective.

Accepting a move to the bench would allow Westbrook to run the second unit and thrive at what he does best.

