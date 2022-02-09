"We stuck, like a song on repeat" - Shannon Sharpe believes Russell Westbrook can’t be traded before the trade deadline, says trades should be valued like purchasing a home

L.A. Lakers guard Russell Westbrook continues to be a topic of discussion as the trade deadline approaches. After picking up the slack in a few games, Westbrook had another poor performance in a win against the New York Knicks. His poor shooting night, along with four turnovers, ended up getting him benched in overtime.

On the latest episode of “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed,” analysts Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless delved into whether the Lakers could trade Westbrook before the deadline. Sharpe discussed Westbrook's contract, saying:

“I just don’t see how they do it, Skip. I just don’t. With that kind of money still owed on this contract, the $44 million plus the $47 million next year, Skip. I believe trades should be treated like homes. When you purchase a home, what should you automatically think? Resale.”

Bringing Westbrook to the Lakers in the offseason was a big move for the franchise. LeBron James and Anthony Davis wanted to improve their chances of winning the title and convinced the front office on its merits. But things haven’t panned out as expected. As a result, his probable trade destinations are few.

Sharpe went on to reiterate, saying:

“If I wanted to move Anthony Davis – which I don’t – 25 other teams will say, ‘OK, what’s it gonna take for us to get Anthony Davis? The Lakers got the one guy, that only they wanted.”

The LA Lakers (26-28) have just not been able to find the winning formula within the existing roster. Standing ninth in the Western Conference, they’re most likely going to find themselves in the play-In tournament. Davis’ return has eased some of their problems, but the wins are still scattered.

The Lakers’ roster construction has received criticism, as Sharpe points out, by saying:

“With LeBron James and Anthony Davis – you say you are a championship-contending team. You take on Russell Westbrook – what other championship-contending team want him? So, we stuck – like a song on repeat. And I ain’t talking about a good song I wanna hear all the time.”

The LA Lakers need to find a very specific role for Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook has had quite a career in the league, being the leader of his previous teams – wherever he played. But with the Lakers, he seems to be lacking the qualities that have defined his game over the years. The missed shots and turnovers piling up have led to bench time for him late in games, when the Lakers cannot afford to make a mistake.

Earlier this season, Westbrook received advice from the big man – Shaquille O’Neal – which rightfully suggested he manage his pace in the game. That confrontation somehow resulted in a better shooting percentage in the following games, but holding on to that momentum has been hard.

With Westbrook likely to remain a Laker, coach Frank Vogel will need to manage his time. Vogel needs to find a way that Westbrook’s strengths are exploited with minimal errors. Westbrook, in his 14th season, will have to earn his minutes and must not shy away from the challenge.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein