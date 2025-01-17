Russell Westbrook makes his feelings clear for wife Nina Westbrook in heartfelt birthday message: "Your love makes my life complete"

Nina Westbrook, the wife of Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook, celebrated her 36th birthday on Thursday. Her husband, a former NBA MVP, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram to honor the occasion.

Russell posted a black-and-white photo of Nina wearing a white dress, accompanied by a loving caption:

“My Queen, I’m extremely grateful to share each day with you, Your love makes my life complete in so many ways.”

“Im excited to see what God has planned for you because I will be right on your side every step of the way. I Love you suga and I appreciate you and everything that you do. HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!🎊🎉🎂🎈”

The couple’s love story began at UCLA, where they both played basketball. Russell competed for the Bruins from 2006 to 2008 before entering the NBA. The pair started dating in 2007.

The college sweethearts tied the knot on Aug. 29, 2015.

Two years later, in May 2017, they welcomed their first child, Noah Russell Westbrook. The following year, Nina gave birth to twin daughters, Skye and Jordyn.

Russell Westbrook’s wife speaks out about LA wildfires

Russell Westbrook, a Los Angeles native, played for hometown teams from 2021 until his recent move to the Denver Nuggets this offseason to join Nikola Jokic. Amid the wildfires devastating LA and surrounding areas, Nina Westbrook expressed her concern and support for those affected.

The fires have burned approximately 40,588 acres across Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, resulting in at least 25 fatalities and leaving 24 individuals unaccounted for. Over 205,000 residents have been forced to evacuate, with more than 12,401 structures either destroyed or damaged.

In an Instagram post, Nina shared her shock and sympathy for the victims.

"My family is safe, but our hearts are heavy for those in LA who have lost so much to the fires. The time to rebuild will come, but many of us are still in shock, restless, and anxiously awaiting news of relief,” she wrote.

“For now, please pray and check in with loved ones about their immediate needs during this crisis. Thank you. 🖤.”

The wildfires have significantly impacted the basketball community, with both LA teams postponing games and players and coaches feeling the emotional toll of the tragedy.

