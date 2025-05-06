Russell Westbrook makes surprising LeBron James admission over alleged beef

Russell Westbrook and the Denver Nuggets stole the Game 1 win against the OKC Thunder on Monday after a thrilling matchup. After the game, Westbrook was questioned about LeBron James missing the 2025 Met Gala on the same night, to which he responded with an honest admission about their relationship.

"I haven't talked to Bron in I don't know how long," Westbrook said.

Russell Westbrook and LeBron James were formerly teammates for almost two seasons on the LA Lakers from 2021 to 2023. While Westbrook's arrival in the Lakers was expected to make them championship contenders, it didn't work out as planned.

The Lakers failed to make the play-in during the 2021-22 season. There were allegations that Westbrook was made the "scapegoat" for the team's failure that season and he was traded to the LA Clippers midway through the following season.

James was unable to attend the Met Gala on Monday due to a knee injury he sustained last week, as the Lakers were eliminated with a gentleman's sweep by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

"Unfortunately because of my knee injury I sustained at the end of the season I won’t be able to attend the Met Gala in NY tonight as so many people have been asking and congratulating me on! Hate to miss an historical event! My beautiful powerful Queen will be there holding the castle down as she always has done! 🙏🏾🫡🤎✨✨✨" James tweeted.

Meanwhile, Russell Westbrook was unable to attend the event as he is competing in the Western Conference semifinals during his first season with the Nuggets.

Russell Westbrook makes NBA history in Nuggets-Thunder Game 1

The fourth-seed Denver Nuggets stole the home-court advantage from the first-seed OKC Thunder after a thrilling 121-119 Game 1 road victory on Monday.

Russell Westbrook made a true difference off the bench in the game, dropping 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting and dishing out the game-winning assist to set up Aaron Gordon's clutch three-pointer.

With his 18-point performance in the game, Westbrook climbed to the 30th place on the NBA all-time playoff scoring leaderboard with 2,982 career postseason points. The former NBA MVP passed Reggie Miller and Chris Paul to clinch the fifth spot in playoff points by a point guard in NBA history.

Russell Westbrook is averaging 14.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals in the 2025 postseason so far while shooting 45.0% from the field, including 38.9% from deep. He has been a key player for Denver in the postseason as they face the OKC Thunder for Game 2 of their second-round series on Wednesday.

