“Russell Westbrook has never made an All-Defensive team in his career” – Former NBA champion gives stark assessment of 9x All-Star, says his "mental isn't in the right place" despite his athleticism

Russell Westbrook and the LA Lakers are hoping to get back on track this season. After being acquired by the Lakers last offseason, it turned out to be a disappointing season for the floor general.

Westbrook has seen a rapid decline in his play and has been thrown around in trade speculation. After the Lakers recently acquired Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz, many wondered if Westbrook could be on the way out. That idea has started to cool down, however. It looks as if the Lakers could move forward with both Westbrook and Beverley to start the regular season.

Some haven't ruled out that Westbrook could still have a resurgent season. On ESPN's "Swagu & Perk," analyst and former NBA player Kendrick Perkins said Westbrook and Beverley could form a dangerous backcourt. Perkins said, to do so, Westbrook needs to lock onto the idea of becoming an elite defender.

"Here's the thing: Russell Westbrook has never made an All-Defensive team in his career. You have the athleticism. You have the makeup. The only problem is your mental is not in the right place.

"So, if Russell Westbrook could go into this season saying, which Darvin Ham already called him out on it basically ... that 'I want Russell Westbrook to be the best defender on the floor.'

"If Russell Westbrook could be that, which he can because of his athleticism, (and gets) his mind in the right place and all of a sudden Patrick Beverley and Westbrook can co-exist."

Russell Westbrook looks to bounce back in 2022-23

Can Westbrook get back on track with the LA Lakers?

There will be plenty of spotlight on veteran point guard Russell Westbrook this season.

Heading into the offseason, many wondered if the Lakers would eventually move on from the Westbrook experiment. However, with a hefty expiring contract, Westbrook has been a difficult asset to move. To make things even more difficult, the Lakers have had a lack of additional trade assets to entice teams.

NBA Retweet @RTNBA Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley have already been in contact since they became teammates. Darvin Ham plans on playing them side-by-side and already let them know, per @TheSteinLine Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley have already been in contact since they became teammates. Darvin Ham plans on playing them side-by-side and already let them know, per @TheSteinLine https://t.co/I1Fx8yEuAD

Westbrook has heard the noise throughout the offseason and should be motivated to remind critics of his ability. The 2021-22 season was a nightmare for the Lakers, as the team dealt with numerous injuries and poor play. Los Angeles went 33-49 and missed the playoffs.

If Westbrook and the Lakers can get on the right path, they could become a team that is a force in the Western Conference.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein