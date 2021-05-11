Russell Westbrook overtakes Oscar Robertson to become all-time leader in triple-doubles

Russell Westbrook recorded his 182nd career triple-double against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. Westbrook overtook Oscar Robertson in the process and became the sole triple-doubles leader in NBA history.
With 8:30 left in the fourth quarter, Westbrook grabbed a defensive board after a missed shot from Danilo Gallinari to complete the record-setting triple-double. He had 21 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds at the time.
The Washington Wizards entered the game with a 32-36 record and were in need of a win to put pressure on the eighth-seeded Charlotte Hornets. With Bradley Beal sidelined due to a hamstring injury, Russell Westbrook was able to step up to give the Wizards a fighting chance against the Hawks. The scoreline read 100-93 in the Hawks' favor at the time of this writing.
Russell Westbrook's journey to becoming the all-time leader in triple-doubles
Russell Westbrook wasn't really on the triple-double scene until the 2016-17 season. He recorded 31.6 points, 10.4 assists and 10.7 rebounds per game while playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder and became the second player alongside Oscar Robertson to average a triple-double for the season. Westbrook notched up 42 triple-doubles that year, overtaking Robertson's previous record of 41.
While Russell Westbrook was able to replicate what was once considered an unattainable feat, nobody expected him to get anywhere close to Robertson's all-time tally of 181 triple-doubles. Slowly but surely, Westbrook worked towards that end and now holds the record for most triple-doubles in NBA history.
Russell Westbrook now has 36 triple-doubles this season. He's already the Washington Wizards' franchise leader in triple-doubles. In April 2021, he notched up 13 triple-doubles, the most ever in a month.
After reaching this personal milestone, Westbrook will be hoping to lead the Washington Wizards back to the NBA Playoffs. With the play-in tournament in place, the path isn't entirely easy for the Wizards, but given the way Westbrook has been playing lately, you'd be foolish to bet against him.
