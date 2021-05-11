Russell Westbrook overtakes Oscar Robertson to become all-time leader in triple-doubles

Russell Westbrook recorded his 182nd career triple-double against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. Westbrook overtook Oscar Robertson in the process and became the sole triple-doubles leader in NBA history.

With 8:30 left in the fourth quarter, Westbrook grabbed a defensive board after a missed shot from Danilo Gallinari to complete the record-setting triple-double. He had 21 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds at the time.

The Washington Wizards entered the game with a 32-36 record and were in need of a win to put pressure on the eighth-seeded Charlotte Hornets. With Bradley Beal sidelined due to a hamstring injury, Russell Westbrook was able to step up to give the Wizards a fighting chance against the Hawks. The scoreline read 100-93 in the Hawks' favor at the time of this writing.

Russell Westbrook's journey to becoming the all-time leader in triple-doubles

Russell Westbrook wasn't really on the triple-double scene until the 2016-17 season. He recorded 31.6 points, 10.4 assists and 10.7 rebounds per game while playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder and became the second player alongside Oscar Robertson to average a triple-double for the season. Westbrook notched up 42 triple-doubles that year, overtaking Robertson's previous record of 41.

Oscar Robertson commemorates Russell Westbrook after the latter recorded his 42nd triple-double during the 2016-17 season

While Russell Westbrook was able to replicate what was once considered an unattainable feat, nobody expected him to get anywhere close to Robertson's all-time tally of 181 triple-doubles. Slowly but surely, Westbrook worked towards that end and now holds the record for most triple-doubles in NBA history.

(2017) One year ago today, Russell Westbrook had a HISTORIC triple-double with 50 pts, 16 reb, 10 ast and a buzzer beater three in a comeback win. It was his 42nd triple double of the season, breaking Oscar Robertson's record! pic.twitter.com/8uV2Uonbty — Timeless Sports (@timelesssports_) April 9, 2018

Russell Westbrook now has 36 triple-doubles this season. He's already the Washington Wizards' franchise leader in triple-doubles. In April 2021, he notched up 13 triple-doubles, the most ever in a month.

After reaching this personal milestone, Westbrook will be hoping to lead the Washington Wizards back to the NBA Playoffs. With the play-in tournament in place, the path isn't entirely easy for the Wizards, but given the way Westbrook has been playing lately, you'd be foolish to bet against him.

