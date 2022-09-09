"We're talking about grown a** men. Veterans in the league" - Kendrick Perkins on why Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley will fit together, discusses their caliber among the best backcourts

Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley were all merry at Beverley’s introductory press conference despite their history. But the speculation is likely to continue until their first game. Coach Darvin Ham will play a crucial role in maintaining the balance in the locker room while keeping everyone happy and committed.

Many analysts believe that the Westbrook-Beverley pairing will be detrimental to the LA Lakers’ locker room. However, Kendrick Perkins sees them focusing on the bigger picture. On a recent episode of the "Swagu and Perk Podcast," he said:

“At this point in their career, OK? The only thing that's on anybody mind when you think about the Lakers. Period. Especially Russell Westbrook and Pat Beverley? It's championship.

“We're talking about grown a** men. Veterans in the league. And people are wondering, are they gonna like each other. They have no choice.”

The Lakers’ only goal at the moment is to win a championship. Their roster still relies on LeBron James and Anthony Davis for the majority of the offense, with a few enhanced role players. But on the other end, the Lakers want to avoid what happened last season. They ranked 28th in terms of points allowed.

Westbrook and Beverley aren't exactly the most reliable shooters on the floor, but what they bring is a willingness to grind it out. They’re athletic guards who have the potential to tire out opponents on both ends.

Kendrick Perkins made a bold claim for the upcoming season, as he said:

“Pat Bev and Russell Westbrook has the potential to be the best defensive backcourt in the NBA, cause they're gonna play together. They might not start, but they could play a lot of minutes together.”

Russell Westbrook's primary focus should be defense

Russell Westbrook had some glaring gaps in his game last season, which opponents exploited on a regular basis. He played 78 games and averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists. However, he didn't have the impact expected from him. He was a weak link on the defensive end.

Darvin Ham has shown interest in finding the best possible way to utilize Westbrook, and even called him out for his defense. If Westbrook takes Ham’s comments as a challenge and improves his defense, he can make himself a lot more valuable.

Kendrick Perkins highlighted how Westbrook is yet to be named to an All-Defensive team and challenged the guard:

“If Russell Westbrook could be that, which he can because of his athleticism. His mind in the right place, and all of a sudden Patrick Beverly and Russell Westbrook can co-exist.”

The LA Lakers’ coaching staff has big decisions to make over training camp. Beverley’s presence can be just the motivator Westbrook needs to up his game. If successful, it would be the best-case scenario for the franchise.

