"Russell Westbrook playing the way he does means LeBron James is not going to win another championship" - ESPN analyst believes Russell Westbrook needs to change his style of play

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook reportedly held a meeting over the phone to confirm their commitment to winning the championship next season. The LA Lakers are stuck with Westbrook, who they have been trying to trade this offseason. However, an ESPN analyst believes Westbrook needs to change his style of play for the Lakers to be successful.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports reported that the Lakers "Big 3" held a conference call at the start of the NBA 2K23 Summer League. James, Davis and Westbrook affirmed their common goal of winning a championship. Haynes also noted that Westbrook has not requested a trade despite the rumors surrounding him.

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes sports.yahoo.com/sources-lebron… Los Angeles Lakers’ Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook huddled for a phone conversation to confirm their commitment to each other through the uncertainty, league sources told @YahooSports Los Angeles Lakers’ Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook huddled for a phone conversation to confirm their commitment to each other through the uncertainty, league sources told @YahooSports: sports.yahoo.com/sources-lebron…

According to ESPN's Monica Kimes, "The King" won't be winning another championship if Westbrook does not play off the ball. Kimes pointed out that the Lakers would play better once the former MVP changes his style of play. However, she does not see Westbrook adjusting his game.

"Unless Russell Westbrook said on that call, 'Hey, guys. I'm playing off the ball. I'm willing to be your Bruce Brown or your Gary Payton II,' " said Kimes. "I don't believe their differences are settled because Russell Westbrook playing the way he does means LeBron James is not going to win another championship."

She continued:

"He might want Russell Westbrook to change at this point in his career. I want to be doing the show today with Tony Kornheiser, but you know what? We can't always get what we want. Sometimes you have to accept reality."

What's the status of LeBron James' relationship with Russell Westbrook?

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook of the LA Lakers

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook attended a Summer League game without interacting with each other. That has led to speculation that the teammates don't share a good relationship. Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN said on "Get Up" that things are "frosty" between James and Westbrook.

"I had been told to watch that dynamic between the two and see how it plays out, that if Russell Westbrook stays on this team, how it’s going to be," Youngmisuk said. "And it had been described to me as – I asked, is it a rift? And I was told that's a little too harsh. But it definitely sounded like it's frosty."

Westbrook was acquired by the LA Lakers last offseason at the urging of James and Anthony Davis. However, the move did not pan out as expected for the Lakers. James had a great season but was hindered by injuries. Davis played less than half the season, while Westbrook never developed chemistry with the team.

The arrival of Darvin Ham as coach might lead to changes in the Lakers' fortunes. Ham has been assertive about his plans to help Westbrook become an asset for the Lakers. So far, the plan is for the 33-year-old guard to continue playing in Hollywood. He has been linked to a trade to the Brooklyn Nets for Kyrie Irving, but it's easier said than done.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far