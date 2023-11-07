Russell Westbrook puts $375,000,000 net worth to charitable use with Thanksgiving food distribution

While Russell Westbrook is known for his intensity on the court and candidness with the media, his philanthropic efforts have been a consistent aspect of his career. This Thanksgiving, he plans to uphold his longstanding tradition of distributing food to families in need.

According to LA Clippers beat writer Joey Linn, Russell Westbrook and his Why Not? Foundation are set to distribute 1,000 meals to families in need as part of their 12th annual Thanksgiving food distribution event.

In 2012, Russell Westbrook established the Why Not? Foundation, which has made positive contributions to the communities of the teams he has been a part of, including Oklahoma, Houston, Washington and Los Angeles.

Last year, they had their Thanksgiving meal distribution drive at Jesse Owens Park in LA.

Thanksgiving is celebrated every fourth Thursday of November, and this year, it falls on Nov. 23.

Linn said Westbrook will also be in attendance as the LA Clippers Foundation commemorates the completion of renovations for 117 new Clippers Community Courts next week.

Westbrook serves as an inspiration not only because of his iconic NBA career that has netted him $344,293,325 in career earnings but also because of his philanthropic endeavors.

He has also demonstrated his qualities as a supportive teammate. At the start of the season, Westbrook generously gave each of his Clippers teammates an iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Looking at Russell Westbrook’s career earnings

Russell Westbrook is currently in the first year of a two-year contract with the Clippers, valued at $7.8 million. He holds a player option worth $4 million for the following season.

In his early NBA career with the OKC Thunder from 2008 to 2011, Westbrook earned $16.3 million under his first contract.

Following that, he secured a rookie extension amounting to $78.5 million over five years.

Subsequently, he inked a three-year maximum value contract of $85.5 million. He chose to opt out after the 2017-18 season, which followed his MVP season.

In 2018, Westbrook signed a historic five-year, $205 million contract, which was then the largest in NBA history.

Throughout the duration of this contract, he was traded to the Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, the Lakers and the Jazz.

Westbrook joined the Clippers after being acquired via waivers.

Westbrook makes approximately $60 million in annual endorsements. In 2017, he inked a 10-year agreement with Jordan, becoming the highest-paid athlete endorsed by the brand.

The explosive guard also has endorsement deals with PepsiCo, Samsung Electronics, Six Star Pro Nutrition and True Religion Apparel.