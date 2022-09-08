"This is how bad people look at Westbrook and think like he's a nobody or he's a nothing" - NBA analyst believes Russell Westbrook had an ugly season last year, says his NBA 2K ratings reflect the same notion

Russell Westbrook had an awful season in 2021-2022, his first with his hometown LA Lakers. The season was filled with turnovers, terrible shooting, a lack of effort on defense and lowlight reel plays. The Lakers have spent the entire offseason trying to move Westbrook's contract, but teams have been demanding two first-round picks to take on the former MVP.

In the meantime, Westbrook's NBA 2K rating has dropped all the way to a 78, a rating analyst Rob Parker disputes.

REPORT: Russell Westbrook is currently rated a 78 overall in NBA 2K23.

Thoughts?

On the "Odd Couple" podcast, Parker said:

"I said last season, and no matter what, you know when you look into the numbers, it hurt Westbrook as far as how people looked at him, and this is clearly an example. ... I think this is a ridiculous rating, but this is how bad people look at Westbrook and think like he's a nobody or he's a nothing.

"It's insulting. It really is. But that's how ugly his season looked to a lot of people."

It may be shocking that Westbrook has dropped below an 80 overall, particularly considering some of the players ranked above him. But it is important to note the process that NBA 2K uses to generate overall ratings. It is not a popularity contest where they decide based off of how they view a player.

Instead, NBA 2K assigns ratings to attributes like 3-point shooting, midrange shooting, basketball IQ and more to auto-generate a player's overall rating. It is a similar process to the MyCareer mode, where overall ratings rise as individual attributes are increased.

With Westbrook's inside scoring, outside scoring and defending all rated very low, it is no surprise that his overall rating has dropped. If not for his playmaking and elite athleticism, that drop would have likely been much more significant.

Can Russell Westbrook bounce back?

Russell Westbrook should go down as a first-ballot Hall of Famer, regardless of whether he bounces back or not. The only thing missing from his resume is a championship. Despite attempting to move Westbrook all offseason, it appears he will likely be back with the Lakers, where the organization and fans will be hoping for a bounce-back season.

For Westbrook, his biggest problem is his fit with the Lakers' two superstars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis. James and Westbrook both need the ball to maximize their talent, as they possess two of the top five usage rates in NBA history.

Josh Toussaint @josh2saint LeBron, AD, and Westbrook had a -3.5 net rating in 393 minutes in 21 games last season.



LeBron, AD, and Westbrook had a -3.5 net rating in 393 minutes in 21 games last season.

LeBron, AD, and Schröder had a +12.2 net rating in 497 minutes in 26 games played in 2021.

In order for Westbrook and the Lakers to improve, if he returns, the team must figure out how to stagger his and James' minutes. This may force Westbrook to accept an uncomfortable bench role. But it could help the team, as well as help Westbrook land a bigger contract and role following the season.

