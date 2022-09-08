"I think that Nunn being equal to Russ is even more egregious" - NBA analyst asserts rating Russell Westbrook same as Kendrick Nunn is ridiculous, says he had one of the better seasons of his career last year

By most accounts, Russell Westbrook had one of the worst seasons of his career last season. His NBA 2K23 rating has reflected that as his overall has dropped to a 78, his lowest since his rookie season, when he was a 77. One NBA analyst believes that Westbrook's rating is disrespectful and that his performance last year was not as bad as many think.

On the "Odd Couple" podcast, Chris Broussard said:

"This is the season that everybody is destroying Russell Westbrook for: 18 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists per game and shot 44 percent from the field. In his illustrious career, guess how many times he has shot better? That was his fifth-highest field-goal percentage in his 13 seasons as an NBA player."

Broussard continued by comparing Westbrook to fellow LA Lakers' point guards Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn, who were ranked 79 and 78 overall, respectively:

"Again, I'm not saying he played great, but Patrick Beverley would die for those numbers. And Kendrick Nunn – I think that Nunn being equal to Russ is even more egregious, because we don't know what Nunn is going to do. I guess I assume they're projections. ... I mean, to have Pat Beverley ahead of Russ. I mean, I get fit.

"I actually like Beverley with the Lakers, but I think ... this is incredible that they would give Russell Westbrook this lower number."

Something that Broussard fails to note is that the NBA 2K overall ratings are auto-generated by a system that combines all of a player's individual attributes. With low ratings at inside scoring, outside scoring and defense, it is no surprise that Westbrook's overall has dropped. Nunn, on the other hand, has an overall of 78 largely due to his outside scoring rating.

Can Russell Westbrook and the LA Lakers bounce back?

As things currently stand, it appears likely that Russell Westbrook will be back with the LA Lakers. Despite spending the entire offseason trying to find a new home for the former MVP, the Lakers have been unable to do so. Every potential trade partner has asked for two first-round picks to take on Westbrook's contract. And the Lakers have been unwilling to do so with only one year remaining on the deal.

The four main issues that plagued the team last season were injuries, defense, 3-point shooting and fit. Westbrook was healthy all season, leading the team in games played, as one of just two Lakers to play over 70 games. His defense, 3-point shooting and fit, however, contributed to the team's problems in a big way.

Getting more games out of superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis will be key to the Lakers' season. If the two stars are healthy, with the addition of Patrick Beverley, the Lakers defense should be significantly improved.

Three-point shooting and fit are still big question marks, and the Lakers could be best served by asking Westbrook to take a bench role. Both Westbrook and James need the ball. And the Lakers would best maximize Russ' talents by allowing him to run with the second-unit where he would play less with James. Thus, off-ball shooting would be less of a focus.

