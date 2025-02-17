Russell Westbrook’s wife Nina and Gilbert Arenas’ ex shower Chris Paul’s wife Jada Paul with love on her special day

Denver Nuggets star Russell Westbrook's wife, Nina, and Gilbert Arenas' ex, Laura Govan, expressed their love for Chris Paul's wife, Jada, on Sunday. The mother of two celebrated her 41st birthday on Sunday and received an outpouring of affection on Instagram from the two NBA partners on her special day.

Nina was the first of the two to share a message for the businesswoman as she posted an Instagram story for Jada. The Californian native shared an image of the two and captioned the post with a short message for the birthday girl:

"Happy birthday to this gem with a heart of gold! You're nothing short of incredible. Love You!" she wrote adding an emoji of a cupcake.

The image showed Nina and Jada posing for a picture, with both women wearing blazers and smiling at the camera. Meanwhile, Laura shared a throwback image of Jada and herself while dropping a three-worded note:

"Happy Birthday mama," she wrote tagging Jada Paul in the story.

Nina Westbrook and Laura Govan on Instagram

Jada Paul was born in North Carolina. She graduated from Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, a direct rival of West Forsyth High School, which Chris Paul attended.

The couple met through a mutual connection in 2003 and have been together since then.

Chris Paul sends love to his wife Jada Paul on Instagram celebrating her special day

San Antonio Spurs star Paul was seen sending love to his wife Jada Paul on Sunday as the businesswoman celebrated her birthday The "'point god" shared multiple stories of his wife on Instagram as he celebrated her special day on social media.

Posting three images on his Instagram story, Chris Paul showered his wife with love. The first of three showed Paul and Jada in black jackets and cargo pants with Paul dropping a three-worded wish:

"Happy Bday Shawty!!" he wrote dropping a heart and tagging Jada's Instagram profile.

Chris Paul wishes his wife a Happy Birthday on Instagram

The other images included photos of Jada from the same night, where he tagged her and added a red heart emoji to both pictures. In addition to being high school sweethearts and parents to two children, Jada and Chris are workout partners and co-directors of the Chris Paul Family Foundation.

Jada and Chris married in 2011 in their home state of North Carolina. They have been vocal about their love for one another and remain committed to each other three decades after they had first met.

