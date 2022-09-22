"Bottle of water can be a dollar at a supermarket" - Russell Westbrook's wife, Nina, posts a cryptic message on social media after LA Lakers cancel a press conference

Russell Westbrook's future with the LA Lakers is very uncertain. After a season in which the Lakers missed the playoffs, there have been a lot of rumors about trading Westbrook. His wife's latest post further emphasized these rumors.

The Lakers were supposed to hold a press conference on Tuesday afternoon. However, it was canceled shortly before its start. No reason was given for the cancelation, but NBA fans believe it had something to do with Westbrook.

Nina Westbrook, Russell's wife, posted a cryptic message on her Instagram Story. The post sparked numerous rumors that the Russell Westbrook trade is back on the menu.

"Bottle of water can be a dollar at a supermarket. $3 at the gym. $5 at the movies and $6 on a plane. $10 on vacation, same water," Nina posted on her Instagram. "Only thing that changed its value was the place. So the next time you feel your worth is nothing, maybe you're at the wrong place."

If this had happened on any other day, no one would have paid much attention. However, this came hours after the press conference was canceled, which is why fans believe that Russell Westbrook could be moved very soon.

Russell Westbrook might be traded

The LA Lakers recently acquired Patrick Beverley, a great defensive-minded point guard. Beverley and Russell Westbrook have been rivals, but their situation has improved now that they are on the same team.

Unfortunately for Westbrook, Beverley may end up taking his roster spot. The Lakers need defense and 3-point shooting, and Westbrook isn't good at either of these things.

The LA Lakers may get rid of Russell Westbrook before training camp.

The former MVP is on a $47 million contract as well, which is another downside. He is the second-highest paid player, behind Steph Curry, and the Lakers could gain a lot by getting rid of his contract.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp Russell Westbrook’s wife, Nina, posted this on Instagram hours after the Lakers cancelled a press conference 🤔 Russell Westbrook’s wife, Nina, posted this on Instagram hours after the Lakers cancelled a press conference 🤔 https://t.co/7lLQaw7Vt5

Training camp starts on Tuesday, and the Lakers might move Westbrook by then. Finding a suitable trade partner will be difficult, but Lakers fans are optimistic that general manager Rob Pelinka will figure a way out.

Why was the press conference canceled?

The press conference that was canceled was supposed to feature both Rob Pelinka and coach Darvin Ham. However, it was postponed until Monday.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, some fans believe that the LA Lakers are preparing for a trade. This could be why the front office refused to speak to the media until the trade is done.

Another theory behind the postponement could be that Pelinka didn't want to answer questions regarding the roster. The Lakers haven't made any big moves, which is why competing next season will be extremely difficult.

Moving Russell Westbrook to another team might be the key to success, and the trade could potentially happen over the weekend.

