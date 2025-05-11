Russell Westbrook's wife Nina shares rare glimpse of family moments with twin daughters and son

On Saturday, Denver Nuggets star Russell Westbrook's wife, Nina Westbrook, was seen sharing rare glimpses of her family on Instagram. The entrepreneur posted multiple images, which included moments with her twin daughters Skye and Jordyn, and son Noah. She also shared pictures of Westbrook, as the post featured slides from various activities she engaged in during the past few weeks.

Sharing the photo dump on her profile, the post consisted of 18 images. Although not specifying the exact timeline of these photographs, the mother of three labeled the photos with a short and catchy caption:

"True photo dump. no rhyme, no reason. 🖤," she wrote.

The post's first image featured her in Cowboy attire, as she donned a hat and leather boots. She then followed that image with a screenshot of her husband's face, before sharing a clip of her speaking in a seminar. Nina, who is a registered therapist, shared further clips from other conferences with one slide showing her alongside WNBA stars, Cameron Brink and Kelsey Plum.

The 35-year-old also offered a rare peek into her family life as she posted a picture of her son, Noah, from a Denver Nuggets game, while sharing images of her twin daughters from a photoshoot. While she covered both their faces with a sticker, she did post another picture of her husband, who was seen holding a pack of UNO cards.

Nina's post further showed her doing various activities, which included going to a Broadway show in New York and attending a Beyoncé concert at the SoFi Stadium. This rare dump gave an insight into the Westbrook family's life while also highlighting the mobile existence of an NBA wife.

Russell Westbrook was seen coaching the Denver Nuggets as they beat the Oklahoma City Thunder in overtime

The Denver Nuggets took home the win in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday. After a slow start, the Nuggets fought back to force overtime as they went on to dismantle the No.1 seed in the extra period.

Former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook, who played 22 minutes during the game, was seen coaching his teammates during a timeout as they blew past the Thunder in overtime. The Nuggets outscored their opponents by nine points and put up a sound defensive performance limiting them to a single basket in OT.

The Nuggets, who fired their coach, Michael Malone, right before the playoffs, have seen senior players taking a more vocal role in team huddles. Westbrook was the latest personnel to do so as his words seemed to do the trick for his team.

Currently holding a 2-1 lead in the series, the Nuggets will host the Thunder at the Ball Arena once again tonight.

