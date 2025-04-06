Russell Westbrook's wife Nina Westbrook and $60,000,000 NBA vet react to Lauren Betts' UCLA's gratitude post after historic season 

Russell Westbrook’s wife, Nina Westbrook, and former Warriors guard Baron Davis reacted to Lauren Betts’ UCLA post acknowledging their historic run. The UCLA Bruins lost their Final Four game against Paige Bueckers’ Connecticut Huskies on Friday. Betts was the only one on her team to record double-digit points. She finished the night with 25 points, five rebounds, and an assist.
The UCLA Bruins’ Instagram page made a post expressing gratitude to the fans:
“Thank you for everything this season, Bruin family. It’s one we’ll never forget 💙💛#GoBruins.”
Nina Westbrook and Baron Davis reacted to the post with their own messages:
“👏👏👏👏❤️”, Wrote Davis.
“👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 Great Season 💙💛”, Nina wrote.
Check out their reactions below:
This was quite a season for the Bruins. They first defeated the No. 1-seeded USC to claim the Big Ten Championship game. They also had quite a run in the NCAA Tournament, defeating No. 8-seeded Richmond, No. 5-seeded Ole Miss, and No. 3-seeded LSU.
Nina Westbrook is herself a former UCLA Bruins forward. She played 124 games for the Bruins, recording 5.4 points and 2.3 rebounds per game. In fact, her and Westbrook’s relationship started during their time at UCLA.
Russell Westbrook made 75 appearances for UCLA, recording 8.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. He was drafted with the fourth pick during the 2008 NBA Draft. Baron Davis also played for the UCLA Bruins in college. He made 59 appearances, recording 13.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game.
The Charlotte Hornets drafted him with the third pick in 1999. Davis spent 13 years in the league, earning $147,279,143, as per Spotrac. As of 2025, he is estimated to be worth $60 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.
Russell Westbrook has been key for the Denver Nuggets this season
Russell Westbrook has been one of the Nuggets' most reliable pieces this season. He has made 71 appearances, recording 13.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.2 assists while shooting 44.9% from the field.
He usually comes off the bench but has had to fill in for Jamal Murray, who has been plagued by injuries. Westbrook has started 36 games for the Nuggerts, recording 15.3 points, 7.0 assists, and 6.1 rebounds. It'll be interesting to see how far Westbrook and the Nuggets can go during the playoffs this year.
