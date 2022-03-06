Russell Westbrook's wife Nina Westbrook clears the air on being blocked by Skip Bayless on Twitter, after calling him "childish" and "disrespectful"

Skip Bayless has been firing shots at Russell Westbrook throughout the 2021-22 season. The 33-year-old has been in a poor run of form since joining the LA Lakers and Bayless has shown no mercy in slamming him for it. However, the former MVP's wife Nina Westbrook has gone on to call out Bayless for being disrespectful towards her husband.

Nina Westbrook has been a pillar of support for Russ throughout his career. She earlier sent out an Instagram story where she called out the famous host for his constant disrespect towards her husband and also stated that she was blocked by Bayless. However, she later deleted the story, but expressed her disappointment towards Bayless in the form of a tweet, which read as:

"I’m tired you you @RealSkipBayless calling my husband out of his name. It is extremely childish. That is my name as well, and many other peoples name. You’re disrespectful, and I’m extremely offended by your behavior. You should apologize."

Nina Westbrook @ninawestbrook I’m tired you you @RealSkipBayless calling my husband out of his name. It is extremely childish. That is my name as well, and many other peoples name. You’re disrespectful, and I’m extremely offended by your behavior. You should apologize. I’m tired you you @RealSkipBayless calling my husband out of his name. It is extremely childish. That is my name as well, and many other peoples name. You’re disrespectful, and I’m extremely offended by your behavior. You should apologize.

Nina Westbrook has been a part of Russ' journey of making it to the top. She has seen him work hard and put in the hours to develop his game. There is no doubt Russell Westbrook is one of the hardest-working players in the league. Seeing her husband being slandered in public didn't sit well with her. She has never backed down from calling out people who slam her husband and won't hesitate to do so in the future.

J 🐳 @RockTheBabyRuss Nina Westbrook, Russell Westbrook's wife is a legend Nina Westbrook, Russell Westbrook's wife is a legend https://t.co/LNoexJ9yBc

Can Russell Westbrook turn things around for the LA Lakers?

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Lakers

Russell Westbrook grew up in Los Angeles as a Purple and Gold fan. He dreamt of playing for the LA Lakers and it finally came true after 14 years in the NBA. Many touted him as one of the biggest moves of the offseason.

Many expected Russell Westbrook to be a great help to LeBron James and Anthony Davis in bringing the Lakers their 18th championship. However, this trade has not worked out well as the former MVP has not been delivering as per the expectations fans had on him.

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN “Got no stops, it’s as simple as that. No shots, no stops." @russwest44 on the third quarter and where the #Lakers are at this point this season. “Got no stops, it’s as simple as that. No shots, no stops." @russwest44 on the third quarter and where the #Lakers are at this point this season. https://t.co/KM5xodzZsa

He is averaging 18.1 PPG, 7.7 RPG and 7.3 APG in 61 appearances. Brodie has played the most games for the Lakers but has not been able to impact the team in a way he would have liked. However, with just 20 games left in the regular season to end, the Lakers will need Russell Westbrook to somehow regain his form. The Purple and Gold are struggling and are placed ninth in the West with a 27-35 record.

LeBron James has been the only player in form and the Lakers will need Westbrook to get into his element soon. The 33-year-old had a poor start to the season last year as well but turned it around post the All-Star break. He is one player that thrives in adversity and will be hoping to come back stronger and silence his critics soon.

Edited by Arnav