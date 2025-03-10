Russell Westbrook's wife Nina Westbrook drops 4-word reaction on UCLA's major Big Ten Tournament triumph

Russell Westbrook’s wife, Nina Westbrook, has followed UCLA’s campaign this season in women's college basketball. The licensed marriage and family therapist left the school over a decade ago but remains a huge fan of the program. She has consistently reacted to many of their games on Instagram stories.

On Sunday, Westbrook was back at it following the Bruins’ 72-67 win over No. 2 USC for the Big Ten championship:

“BIG TEN TOURNEY CHAMPS!”

Nina Westbrook reacts to UCLA's Big Ten championship win over USC on Sunday. [photo: @ninawestbrook/IG]

The next story showed a clip of the Trojans’ Juju Watkins missing a heave that settled the final score. UCLA’s women’s basketball players rushed to center court to celebrate the victory.

Westbrook wrote:

“The moment UCLA became Big 10 Tournament champs.”

Nina Westbrook shows excitement via IG story following her alma mater's win over USC on Sunday. [photo: @ninawestbrook/IG]

The couple's former school trailed 54-52 entering the fourth quarter. The Bruins defense held Watkins and Co. to 13 points in the final period behind 5-for-17 shooting, including 1-for-7 from deep. UCLA’s balanced attack produced 20 points in the decisive period to eke out the victory.

Westbrook’s wife couldn't hold back her excitement after UCLA’s defense came through to rally for the win. The victory was also sweet revenge after the Bruins lost to the Trojans twice before the title showdown on Sunday.

Russell Westbrook’s wife, Nina Westbrook, shares the Denver Nuggets star’s heartwarming return to Oklahoma

The OKC Thunder hosted the Denver Nuggets on Sunday for another exciting showdown between two Western Conference powerhouses. Before tip-off, Russell Westbrook, who played for the Thunder from 2008-09 to 2018-19, received a standing ovation.

Nina Westbrook went on Instagram to share the moment and wrote:

“It’s a forever kind of love with @russwest44”

Russell Westbrook's wife shares a clip of Russell Westbrook's warm welcome from the OKC Thunder crowd on Sunday. [photo: @ninawestbrook/IG]

Oklahoma, behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 40 points, eight rebounds and five assists, blasted the visitors 127-103.

Westbrook returned to his old haunting ground and finished with four points, 11 rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes. Nobody, not even the current Thunder stars, received the same kind of welcome as the former MVP.

