Russell Westbrook's wife Nina Westbrook levels up her selfie game as she proves she’s "been outside"

While Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook has been on the the court battling to clinch a playoff berth, his wife Nina Westbrook has had plenty of activities to keep her busy.

On Monday, Nina Westbrook shared a collection of selfies on her Instagram account showing off some of her latest adventures.

"Whole lotta selfies lately… just documenting my existence, and capturing proof that I indeed have been outside. 😜," Westbrook wrote along with the post.

Westbrook is well-known in the community for her charity work but is also an entrepreneur, a licensed marriage and family therapist and a mother of three children. The pics shared a glimpse into some of her activities and personal life.

The celebrity couple got married in 2015 in Los Angeles. They have gone on to have three children together, with their first son, Noah, being born in 2017. They then had twin daughters, named Jordyn and Skye, in 2018.

Nina and Russell Westbrook are originally from Southern California and continue to do plenty to give back to the community. The couple is regularly seen at charity events and started initiatives of their own in the Los Angeles area.

In September, Russell and Nine unveiled the new-look Westbrook Academy, which is located in South Gate. The project offers classes to middle schoolers and high schoolers and is expected to serve 400 students.

Russell Westbrook's wife Nina thrilled after UCLA women's emerges victorious in Big Ten tournament

Russell and Nina Westbrook pose for a photo, Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook drives during an NBA game. Photo Credits: Imagn

Like many NBA stars, Russell Westbrook met his partner during his college days. Nina Westbrook was also a standout basketball player at UCLA and still follows her alma mater closely.

This season, UCLA and USC are two of the top women's college teams in the nation. With the two rivals going head-to-head on Mar. 9 in the Big 10 championship, Nina Westbrook wasn't going to miss out on the highly-anticipated game.

In a hard fought battle, the Bruins emerged victorious with a 72-67 win, leaving Nina thrilled. She added the following photo and caption on Instagram after the game.

"BIG TEN TOURNEY CHAMPS!" Posted Westbrook on Instagram.

Nina Westbrook watches UCLA defeat USC in the Big 10 championship. Photo Credits: Nina Westbrook's IG account.

The Bruins are currently competing in the NCAA tournament and Westbrook will likely keep a close eye as the top-ranked Bruins look to add a national championship to their records.

