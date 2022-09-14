Russell Westbrook lists Los Angeles home for sale

LA Lakers star Russell Westbrook has officially listed his Los Angeles home on the market for just under $30 million. The move is sure to fuel more trade rumors ahead of the upcoming season. New coach Darvin Ham said that he wants to win alongside Westbrook, but this news might complicate things

The news was first reported by NBA Central on Twitter. It pointed to a report from The Wall Street Journal Real Estate account as the source of the news.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the nearly 14,000 square foot home is set on half an acre. It boasts a pool, movie theater, gym and wine room to go along with six bedrooms. Westbrook purchased the upscale home in 2019 prior to his trade from the Washington Wizards to the Lakers. He reportedly bought it for $19.75 million.

As an LA native, Westbrook's purchase of the home at the time didn't garner much attention. It is set in Brentwood, less than 20 miles from the heart of LA. The home's location was a stone's throw away from where Westbrook grew up, and where he returned to play two years later.

Uncertainty ahead for Russell Westbrook and the LA Lakers?

Russell Westbrook in action for LA Lakers against the San Antonio Spurs.

The upcoming season will be a pivotal one for both Russell Westbrook and the LA Lakers.

After spending the first 11 years of his career in Oklahoma City, Russell Westbrook found himself shipped to the Houston Rockets for the 2019-20 season. His production dropped significantly.

Westbrook was then packaged in a deal for John Wall that saw the former MVP shipped to the Washington Wizards to join Bradley Beal. During a productive season with the Wizards, Westbrook averaged a triple-double. So, when he joined the Lakers, many believed he would be a good fit.

However, things couldn't have turned out any more differently. Anthony Davis was sidelined for much of the season with injuries, and LeBron James had injury problems, too. This meant the three didn't get to play many games together. And in the few games that they played together, Westbrook couldn't adjust his game to fit alongside James and Davis.

Westbrook needs the ball to be effective, but so does James. Going into the upcoming season, all eyes will be on new coach Darvin Ham. It will be interesting to see if Ham finds a way for Westbrook and James to co-exist.

Ham has already talked about improving the Lakers' defense. He has also challenged Russell Westbrook to get better on defense. Acquiring defensive specialist Patrick Beverley will certainly help, but the Lakers need to unify as a team to stand any chance of winning.

